IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd (IRBI.NS)

IRBI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

211.70INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs3.75 (+1.80%)
Prev Close
Rs207.95
Open
Rs208.10
Day's High
Rs212.25
Day's Low
Rs207.30
Volume
1,581,181
Avg. Vol
1,896,812
52-wk High
Rs272.65
52-wk Low
Rs177.45

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

IRB Infrastructure gets LoA from NHAI
Friday, 30 Sep 2016 

IRB Infrastructure: Received letter of award from NHAI for the project of six laning of kishangarh udaipur ahmedabad section .Irb infrastructure developers ltd says estimated project cost at about 24 billion rupees.  Full Article

IRB Infrastructure Developers gets LOA from NHAI for project in Rajasthan
Monday, 26 Sep 2016 

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd : Got LOA from NHAI for project of 6 laning from Udaipur to Rajasthan/ Gujarat border . Concession period of the project is 21 years . Estimated project cost of INR 21 billion .  Full Article

IRB Infrastructure Developers June-qtr consol profit up 10 pct
Thursday, 11 Aug 2016 

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit 1.82 billion rupees . June-quarter consol income from operations 15.17 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for June-quarter net profit was 1.64 billion rupees . Consol net profit in June-quarter last year was 1.65 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol income from operations was 11.09 billion rupees .  Full Article

IRB Infrastructure Developers March-qtr consol profit up about 9 pct
Thursday, 19 May 2016 

Irb Infrastructure Developers Ltd : March-quarter consol net profit 1.51 billion rupees versus net profit of 1.38 billion rupees year ago . March-quarter consol income from operations 15.37 billion rupees versus 9.91 billion rupees year ago . Construction order book now stands at about inr 80 billion .  Full Article

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd News

BRIEF-India's IRB Infrastructure Developers June qtr consol PAT up about 31 pct

* June quarter consol net profit after tax 2.38 billion rupees versus pat 1.82 billion rupees year ago

