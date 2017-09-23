Sept 22 (Reuters) - Imvescor Restaurant Group Inc :Imvescor Restaurant Group announces termination of the agreement related to the sale of its commensal operations.Notice of termination of agreement was given to affiliate of Pasta Romana Foods Inc..IRG is evaluating alternatives available to it in light of termination of agreement.Imvescor Restaurant Group - Terminated agreement to sell all of unit groupe commensal due to material breaches of agreement by affiliate of Pasta Romana.