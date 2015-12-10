IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA (IRS.BA)
IRS.BA on Buenos Aires Stock Exchange
43.70ARS
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.15 (-0.34%)
Prev Close
$43.85
Open
$43.90
Day's High
$44.30
Day's Low
$43.30
Volume
156,624
Avg. Vol
69,069
52-wk High
$45.00
52-wk Low
$24.30
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA sells real estate asset for 649 mln pesos
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA:Sells real estate Juana Manso 295 in Buenos Aires, Argentina for 649.0 million pesos.Gross proceeds from operation amount to 598.5 million pesos. Full Article
