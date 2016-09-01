Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Inmarsat places $650 mln convertible bond

Inmarsat Plc : Successfully places $650 million convertible bond due 2023 and repurchases of all of outstanding convertible bonds due 2017 for consideration of approximately $390 million . Represents an additional $50 million over announced deal size reflecting considerable demand for new bonds. .Remaining proceeds will further strengthen inmarsat's financial position.

Inmarsat retruns to growth in Q2 with 6 pct revenue rise

Inmarsat Plc : Interim dividend 0.2059 usdper share . Q2 revenue rose 6.1 percent to 330.4 million usd . Inmarsat returned to growth in q2, more than compensating for a soft q1. . Outlook for our markets and company has become much more difficult to forecast . Re-Iterate our current guidance of: . 2016 revenues (ex ligado networks income) of $1,175m to $1,250m. 2018 revenues (ex ligado networks income) of $1,450m to $1,600m . Net debt to be normally maintained at less than 3.5x ebitda. . Q2 total revenues up $19.0m (+6.1%) at $330.4m (q2 2015: $311.4m) . Profit after tax up $22.6m (+41.7%) at $76.8m (q2 2015: $54.2m) .Q2 underlying ebitda rose 21.9 percent to 202.2 million usd.

Inmarsat Plc : No intention to make an offer for avanti .Confirms it has withdrawn from avanti's announced process and it is not considering an offer for shares of avanti.

Inmarsat says Airbus selects co's service for cockpit communicatio solution for 2 model range

Inmarsat Plc : Inmarsat’s swiftbroadband-safety (sb-s) service has been selected by Airbus as a cockpit communications solution for its A320 and A330 aircraft families Further company coverage: [ISA.L] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136).

Inmarsat, Marlink sign 5-year deal on Fleet Xpress

Inmarsat Plc : Marlink and Inmarsat enter strategic alliance for fleet Xpress broadband services .Marlink will bring more than two thousand vessels to Inmarsat's new Fleet Xpress service over a five-year period..

Inmarsat plc recommends final dividend

Inmarsat plc:Recommends final dividend of 31.78 cents per ordinary share in respect of year ended Dec. 31, 2015, to be paid on May 27, 2016 to ordinary shareholders, on register at close of business on May 13, 2016.

