Inmarsat PLC (ISA.L)
621.00GBp
4:03pm IST
-2.00 (-0.32%)
623.00
621.50
622.00
612.50
191,942
1,528,870
865.00
594.50
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Inmarsat places $650 mln convertible bond
Inmarsat Plc
Inmarsat offers new convertible bond of up to $600 mln due 2023
Inmarsat Plc
Inmarsat retruns to growth in Q2 with 6 pct revenue rise
Inmarsat Plc
Inmarsat says no intention to make an offer for Avanti
Inmarsat Plc
Inmarsat says Airbus selects co's service for cockpit communicatio solution for 2 model range
Inmarsat Plc
Inmarsat, Marlink sign 5-year deal on Fleet Xpress
Inmarsat Plc
Inmarsat plc recommends final dividend
Inmarsat plc:Recommends final dividend of 31.78 cents per ordinary share in respect of year ended Dec. 31, 2015, to be paid on May 27, 2016 to ordinary shareholders, on register at close of business on May 13, 2016. Full Article
Inmarsat PLC recommends final dividend
Inmarsat PLC:Recommends shareholders that a final dividend of 31.78 cents per share in respect of the year ended Dec. 31, 2015 (2014: 30.26 cents), be paid on May 27, 2016 to ordinary shareholders on register of members at close of business on May 13, 2016. Full Article
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 19
ZURICH, Oct 19 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent firmer at 9,320 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .