Turkey's Isbank says to issue up to 20 billion lira in debt

Turkiye Is Bankasi As : Says to issue up to 20 billion lira in debt

Turkiye Is Bankasi AS - Turkish prosecutor prepares case against Dogan, Isbank - reports - Reuters News

Turkiye Is Bankasi AS:An Istanbul prosecutor has submitted an indictment accusing the founder of Dogan Holding DOHOL.IS and chairman of Isbank ISCTR.IS of involvement in a fuel-smuggling ring, several newspapers close to the government said on Thursday - RTRS.The prosecutor is seeking a 23-year jail sentence for Aydin Dogan, whose Dogan Holding owns Turkey's largest media group with titles including newspaper Hurriyet, and broadcasters CNN Turk and Kanal D, according to pro-government daily Aksam.Dogan Holding and Isbank had no immediate comment.The case dates back to when Dogan Holding and Isbank, the country's biggest listed lender, were stakeholders in fuel distributor Petrol Ofisi, prior to its acquisition by Austrian company OMV OMVV.VI in 2010.Isbank board chairman Ersin Ozince is accused in the indictment of involvement in financing the smuggling ring between 2001 and 2007, Aksam said. Prosecutors launched an investigation into Dogan Media Group last September for alleged "terrorism propaganda".In 2009 it was fined $2.5 billion for unpaid taxes, in what critics saw as an attempt to crush media criticism of President Tayyip Erdogan following its coverage of graft allegations.An aide to Erdogan meanwhile called in January for the nationalisation of Isbank, in which the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) has a 28 percent stake.

Turkiye Is Bankasi AS announces dividend for FY 2015

Turkiye Is Bankasi AS:Proposes FY 2015 dividend of gross 0.3270200 lira and net 0.2779670 lira per A group shares.Proposes FY 2015 dividend of gross 0.1935114 lira and net 0.1644847 lira per B group shares.Proposes FY 2015 dividend of gross 0.1712595 lira and net 0.1455706 lira per C group shares.Proposes FY 2015 dividend of gross 1.8530106 lira and net 1.5750590 lira per ISKUR shares.Proposes to start dividend payment on March 30. 2016.

Turkiye Is Bankasi AS may lift stake in listed unit

Turkiye Is Bankasi AS:Says to buy up to 3 percent stake of listed subsidiaries.To buyback in T. Sise ve ve Cam Fabrikaları AS., Türkiye Sınai Kalkınma Bankası AS., Anadolu Hayat Emeklilik AS., Is Finansal Kiralama AS., Is Gayrimenkul Yatırım Ortaklıgı AS. and Is Yatırım Menkul Değerler AS.

Turkiye Is Bankasi AS - Turkish banks fend off cyberattacks, some transactions hit - Reuters

Turkiye Is Bankasi AS:Turkish banks reported sporadic disruption to credit card transactions on Friday as hackers stepped up a two-week barrage of cyberattacks, believed to be the worst the country has seen - RTRS.Local media have suggested that the bombardment of public and financial websites could be coming from Russia, after a sharp worsening of tensions between Moscow and Ankara, or staged by hacking group Anonymous.- RTRS.But no clear evidence has emerged, and authorities have avoided pointing the finger- RTRS.Officials at several Turkish banks including Isbank, Garanti and state lender Ziraat Bank confirmed the attacks, saying they had caused intermittent disruption - RTRS."The attacks are serious," said Onur Oz, a spokesman for Internet provider Turk Telekom. "But the target is not Turk Telekom. Instead, banks and public institutions are under heavy attack," he said. - RTRS.A government cyber security unit was taking precautions and the incident was under control, Transport Minister Binali Yildirim said earlier this week. He did not comment specifically on the targeting of banks, and his ministry was not available for comment on Friday - RTRS.

Turkiye Is Bankasi AS says secures $221 million as part of securitisation programme - Reuters

Turkiye Is Bankasi AS:Says secures $221 million as part of securitisation programme- Reuters.