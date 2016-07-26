Edition:
Ipsos H1 operating profit up 14.9 pct at 53.8 mln euros
Tuesday, 26 Jul 2016 

Ipsos SA : H1 organic growth +3.3 pct . H1 revenue is 833.6 million euros ($915.7 million) versus 832.9 million euros year ago . H1 operating profit is 53.8 million euros versus 46.8 million euros a year ago . H1 adjusted net profit group share is 33.0 million euros versus 30.5 million euros a year ago . FY operating margin will be stable, at same level as in 2015 .Sees operating margin to be stable at the same level as in 2015.  Full Article

Ipsos issues 2016 financial guidance
Wednesday, 27 Apr 2016 

Ipsos SA:Will be in a position to record satisfying organic growth in 2016 and to maintain its operating margin.  Full Article

Ipsos proposes FY2015 dividend
Wednesday, 17 Feb 2016 

Ipsos SA:Proposes a dividend of 0.80 euro per share, up 6.6 percent compared to 2014.  Full Article

Three quarters of Americans favor higher taxes for wealthy -Reuters/Ipsos poll

WASHINGTON, Oct 11 As President Donald Trump promotes a tax plan critics say would raise the federal deficit by slashing corporate rates and eliminating some taxes paid by the rich, some three quarters of Americans believe the wealthiest should pay more, Reuters/Ipsos polling shows.

