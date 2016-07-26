Ipsos SA (ISOS.PA)
29.30EUR
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
€29.30
--
--
--
--
80,312
€35.63
€25.23
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Ipsos H1 operating profit up 14.9 pct at 53.8 mln euros
Ipsos SA
Ipsos issues 2016 financial guidance
Ipsos SA:Will be in a position to record satisfying organic growth in 2016 and to maintain its operating margin. Full Article
Ipsos proposes FY2015 dividend
Ipsos SA:Proposes a dividend of 0.80 euro per share, up 6.6 percent compared to 2014. Full Article
Three quarters of Americans favor higher taxes for wealthy -Reuters/Ipsos poll
WASHINGTON, Oct 11 As President Donald Trump promotes a tax plan critics say would raise the federal deficit by slashing corporate rates and eliminating some taxes paid by the rich, some three quarters of Americans believe the wealthiest should pay more, Reuters/Ipsos polling shows.