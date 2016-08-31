Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Isra Vision 9-month EBT up 15 pct at 16.2 mln euros

Isra Vision AG : Isra continues profitable growth - outlook on strong fourth quarter . Annual forecast specified: revenues to increase over 10 pct, overproportional growth of earnings margins . 9-month revenues at 84.3 million euros ($93.98 million), plus 10 pct (Q3-YTD-14/15: 76.4 million euros) . 9-month earnings per share (EPS) plus 18 pct at 2.60 euros (Q3-YTD-14/15: 2.20 euros) . 9-month EBT at 16.2 million euros, plus 15 pct (Q3-YTD-14/15: 14.1 million euros) .Target of company remains to grow diversified across industries and regions and to exceed revenue mark of 150 million euros in medium term.

ISRA Vision H1 revenue up 10 pct at 53.3 million euros

Isra Vision AG : Continued profitable growth - half-year results and solid order backlog confirm ISRA's annual forecast . H1 revenue plus of approx. 10 pct to 53.3 million euros ($59.33 million)(Q2-YTD-14/15: 48.7 million euros) . H1 strong order entry results in repeated high backlog of over 85 million euros gross (py: 65 million euros gross) . Outlook for fy 2015/2016 confirmed: continued profitable growth in lower double-digit percentage range with at least stable margins . H1 EBIT rises by 13 percent to 10.6 million euros compared to first six months of previous year (Q2-YTD-14/15: 9.4 million euros) .H1 EBT grows by 14 percent to 10.3 million euros (Q2-YTD-14/15: 9.1 million euros).

Isra Vision AG:Strategic large-scale order underscores Isra's growth targets for the financial year and confirms strong market position.Receives a large-scale order for the quality assurance of glass products.Order encompasses a total volume of several million euros.Once again plans an additional profitable revenue growth in low double-digit percentage range for present 2015/2016 financial year.In terms of profits, plans provide for further optimization of margins, while at least maintaining current high level in 2015/2016.Plans on reaching revenue goal of 150 million euros in medium-term.

Isra Vision AG:Receives large-scale order for quality assurance of glass products.Order encompasses total volume of several million euros.Once again plans additional profitable revenue growth in low double-digit percentage range for 2015/2016 financial year.In terms of profits, plans provide for further optimization of margins, while at least maintaining current high level in 2015/2016.

Isra Vision AG:In terms of earnings, further optimization of margins is planned, while at least maintaining current high level in FY 2015/2016.Expects further profitable growth in low double-digit percentage range for FY 2015/2016.

Isra Vision AG to propose FY 2014/2015 dividend

Isra Vision AG:Assumes that FY 2014/2015 dividend at least in same amount of previous year (0.39 euros per share) will be paid.