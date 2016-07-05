Edition:
ITD Cementation India Ltd (ITCM.NS)

ITCM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

165.50INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.05 (-1.22%)
Prev Close
Rs167.55
Open
Rs167.65
Day's High
Rs169.00
Day's Low
Rs164.50
Volume
103,102
Avg. Vol
181,672
52-wk High
Rs193.90
52-wk Low
Rs118.60

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

ITD Cementation JV gets LoA from Mumbai Metro Rail Corp
Tuesday, 5 Jul 2016 

ITD Cementation India Ltd : Jv between continental engineering, co, tata projects gets loa from Mumbai metro rail corp; contract valued at about inr 28.30 billion .  Full Article

ITD Cementation India Ltd News

BRIEF-ITD Cementation India approves raising funds via issue of shares up to 3.50 bln rupees

* Approved raising funds via issue of shares through private placement/qip or on preferential allotment basis upto INR 3.50 billion Source text - http://bit.ly/2fdb76X Further company coverage:

Earnings vs. Estimates

