Italtile Ltd (ITEJ.J)
1,385.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
-5.00 (-0.36%)
1,390.00
1,390.00
1,399.00
1,380.00
33,549
260,491
1,480.00
1,200.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Italtile to raise up to 1.59 bln rand by way of rights offer
Oct 23 (Reuters) - ITALTILE LTD
Italtile says full year system-wide turnover up 14 pct
Italtile says filed request for consideration to tribunal over Ceramic deal
SA's Competition Commission prohibits CIL and Ezee Tile acquisition by Italtile
SA's Competition Commission: Has prohibited proposed acquisition of Ceramic Industries Ltd and Ezee Tile Adhesive Manufacturers Ltd by Italtile Limited . Proposed transaction creates a vertical overlap in activities of merging parties (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136). Full Article
Italtile sees FY HEPS up 19 pct-23 pct
Italtile says to buy up to 14.9 mln Ceramic sahres
