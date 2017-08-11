Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Intertape Polymer Group reports Q2 earnings per share $0.17

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Intertape Polymer Group Inc :Intertape Polymer Group reports 2017 second quarter results.Qtrly revenue increased 4.3 percent to $210.2 million.Qtrly earnings per share $0.17.Sees FY adjusted EBITDA in range of $120 million to $127 million.Sees FY 2017 gross margin of 22.5% to 23%.Intertape Polymer Group -Expects revenue, gross margin and adjusted EBITDA in Q3 2017 to be greater than in the third quarter of 2016.

Intertape Polymer Group agrees to buy majority ownership of Powerband

Intertape Polymer Group Inc: Intertape Polymer Group enters agreement to acquire majority ownership of Powerband . Purchase price of approximately $42 million . Intertape Polymer Group says company expects that these acquired operations will be accretive to net earnings . Execution of an agreement to acquire a 74% ownership stake in Powerband Industries Private Limited . Rajan desai, managing director of Powerband, will continue to manage Powerband's operations, remain significant shareholder . Powerband will remain headquartered in Daman, India . Remaining 26% will continue to be held by Desai family which founded Powerbrand .Deal will be financed with funds available under company's revolving credit facility.

Intertape Polymer qtrly EPS $0.22

Intertape Polymer Group Inc : Expects revenue, gross margin and adjusted ebitda excluding impact of South Carolina flood, in q3 of 2016 to be greater than in q3 of 2015. . Qtrly revenue increased 2.5% to $201.5 million . Qtrly earnings per share $0.22 . Company expects gross margin for 2016 to be between 23% and 24%. .Adjusted EBITDA for 2016 is expected to be $117 to $123 million, excluding impact of South Carolina flood..

Intertape Polymer announces renewal of normal course issuer bid

Intertape Polymer Group Inc : Announces renewal of normal course issuer bid .Intertape Polymer says to repurchase for cancellation up to 4 million common shares, representing 7.2% of company's "public float" as of June 30, 2016.

Intertape Polymer qtrly earnings per share $0.16

Intertape Polymer Group Inc : Says total capital expenditures for 2016 are expected to be between $55 and $65 million . Says adjusted ebitda for 2016 is expected to be $117 to $123 million, excluding impact of south carolina flood . Expects gross margin for 2016 to be between 22% and 24% and to reach upper end of this range by q4 . Says manufacturing cost reductions for 2016 are expected to be between $8 and $11 million . Adjusted ebitda for 2016 is expected to be $117 million to $123 million, excluding impact of south carolina flood . Total capital expenditures for 2016 are expected to be between $55 and $65 million . Qtrly earnings per share $0.16 . Q1 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Intertape polymer group reports 2016 first quarter results .Q1 revenue $190.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $193.1 million.

Intertape Polymer Group acquires TaraTape for $11.0 million

Intertape Polymer Group:Says acquisition of RJM Manufacturing Inc ( d/b/a "TaraTape") effective November 2.Purchase price of $11.0 million was financed with funds from the Company's revolving credit facility.