Itausa Investimentos Itau SA (ITSA3.SA)

ITSA3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

10.70BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
R$ 10.70
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
386,827
52-wk High
R$ 11.00
52-wk Low
R$ 7.45

Latest Key Developments

Itausa Investimentos announces Q2 dividend payment
Thursday, 25 Aug 2016 

Itausa Investimentos Itau SA : Said on Wednesday that on Oct. 3 it will pay dividends for the second quarter of FY 2016 in the amount of 0.015 Brazilian real ($0.0046) per share .Record dete is Aug. 31.  Full Article

Itausa Investimentos Itau SA News

Brazil's J&F sale of Alpargatas gets antitrust nod -official gazette

SAO PAULO, Aug 4 Brazilian antitrust authority Cade has approved the sale of Alpargatas SA, maker of the Havaianas flip-flops, to a group of investors led by Cambuhy Investimentos Ltda, according to the Friday edition of the official gazette.

Earnings vs. Estimates

