Itausa Investimentos Itau SA (ITSA4.SA)
ITSA4.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
11.15BRL
20 Oct 2017
11.15BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
R$ 11.15
R$ 11.15
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
15,837,971
15,837,971
52-wk High
R$ 11.57
R$ 11.57
52-wk Low
R$ 7.81
R$ 7.81
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Itausa Investimentos announces Q2 dividend payment
Itausa Investimentos Itau SA
Brazil's J&F sale of Alpargatas gets antitrust nod -official gazette
SAO PAULO, Aug 4 Brazilian antitrust authority Cade has approved the sale of Alpargatas SA, maker of the Havaianas flip-flops, to a group of investors led by Cambuhy Investimentos Ltda, according to the Friday edition of the official gazette.