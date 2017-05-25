Edition:
India

IWG Plc (IWG.L)

IWG.L on London Stock Exchange

211.60GBp
4:04pm IST
Change (% chg)

-7.20 (-3.29%)
Prev Close
218.80
Open
215.20
Day's High
216.80
Day's Low
211.50
Volume
3,059,710
Avg. Vol
3,009,713
52-wk High
392.00
52-wk Low
211.50

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

IWG says seen some recent acceleration of investment activity
Thursday, 25 May 2017 

May 25 (Reuters) - IWG Plc :"Seen some recent acceleration of investment activity".current visibility on net growth capital expenditure for financial year ended 31 december 2017 is now approximately £230m.Financial expectations for year remain otherwise unchanged and as described on 2 may 2017.  Full Article

Regus H1 revenue up 10.3 pct to 1.08 bln stg
Tuesday, 9 Aug 2016 

Regus Plc : H1 revenue rose 10.3 percent to 1.078 billion stg . Full year profit expected to be in line with management expectations . Group revenues up 10.3% to £1,077.6m and underlying operating profit up 30% (ii) to £90.0m . 11% increase in interim dividend to 1.55p (h1 2015 : 1.4p) .Says underlying earnings per share up 36% (ii) to 7.3p.  Full Article

Regus says 82.62 pct shareholders present at AGM approve remuneration policy
Tuesday, 17 May 2016 

Regus Plc : 82.62 percent of votes cast at AGM in favour of resolution to approve remuneration policy, 17.38 percent against .74.48 percent of votes cast at AGM in favour of resolution approve on an advisory basis annual report on remuneration report for financial year 2015, 25.52 percent against.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

IWG Plc News

Workspace provider IWG's shares plummet on profit warning

Oct 19 IWG Plc's shares fell as much as 36 percent after the workspace provider said full-year profit was expected to fall as sales in the third quarter were weaker than it expected.

» More IWG.L News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials