Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

JP Associates approves sale of 74 pct stake in Bhilai Jaypee Cement

Jaiprakash Associates :Board approved sale of co's 74 percent stake in equity of Bhilai Jaypee Cement at enterprise value of 14.50 billion rupees.

Jaiprakash Associates says CCI has not deviated from its previous order

Jaiprakash Associates Ltd : Clarifies on news item "CCI crackdown on cartelisation 11 cement firms told to shell out Rs 6,714 cr in fines" . Besides denying being a party to the alleged cartel, co had argued on manner of calculation of penalty . CCI has not deviated from its previous order and has re-imposed same penalties on all parties . Reserves right to appeal against the order .

Jaiprakash Associates says file pertaining to Dul Hasti project handed over to CBI team

Jaiprakash Associates Ltd : Clarifies on news item "CBI raids jaypee office over insurance fraud" . Files pertaining to Dul Hasti hydro electric power plant in J&K handed over to CBI team . Additional info sought by CBI team to be provided on August 22 . Co has worked on Dul Hasti hydro electric power project as civil contractor and completed work at site more than 10 years back . Co has no information with regard to FIR; not in a position to comment .

Jaiprakash Associates says interest of 18.7 mln rupees remains unpaid

Jaiprakash Associates Ltd : Interest of INR 18.7 million, due for payment on May 04, 2016 in respect of 12.40% non convertible debentures remains unpaid .

Jaiprakash Associates approves scheme of arrangement with Ultratech Cement

Jaiprakash Associates Ltd : Board has reviewed progress of divestment plans and approved the scheme of arrangement with Ultratech Cement Limited . Board has constituted a committee of directors to evaluate various options necessitating financial restructuring . Total enterprise value for deal now agreed is 161.89 billion rupees .