Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd (JAIR.NS)

JAIR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

93.95INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.35 (+0.37%)
Prev Close
Rs93.60
Open
Rs93.85
Day's High
Rs94.50
Day's Low
Rs93.30
Volume
2,704,907
Avg. Vol
4,049,127
52-wk High
Rs119.70
52-wk Low
Rs79.70

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Jain Irrigation Systems' ‍pipe unit gets order worth 1.78 bln rupees
Monday, 16 Oct 2017 

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd :Says co's ‍pipe division gets order worth 1.78 billion rupees.Says order to be executed in 15 months' time limit.  Full Article

Jain Irrigation Systems's ‍pipe division gets order worth 845 mln rupees​
Monday, 9 Oct 2017 

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd :Says ‍pipe division gets Bhusawal (Maharashtra) water supply project of INR 845 million​.Says project will be implemented in 24 months.  Full Article

Jain Irrigation Systems posts Dec-qtr consol profit
Tuesday, 14 Feb 2017 

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd : Dec quarter consol net profit 61.5 million rupees versus loss 230.1 million rupees year ago .Dec quarter consol total income from operations 14.75 billion rupees versus 14.09 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd plans to raise 7.92 bln Indian rupees through equity issuance
Friday, 6 Nov 2015 

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd:Says plans to raise 7.92 bln Indian rupees ($120 million) through equity issuance.  Full Article

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd News

BRIEF-Jain Irrigation Systems' ‍pipe unit gets order worth 1.78 bln rupees

* Says co's ‍pipe division gets order worth 1.78 billion rupees

