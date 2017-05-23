Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Bharat Heavy Electricals commissions supercritical thermal power plant in Uttar Pradesh

May 23 (Reuters) - Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd ::Says BHEL commissions 1,980 MW supercritical thermal power plant in uttar pradesh.Says first two units of project, commissioned earlier by BHEL, are already under commercial operation.Says project is owned by Prayagraj Power Generation, a subsidiary company of Jaiprakash Power Ventures Limited.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Dec qtr loss widens

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd : Dec quarter net loss 1.73 billion rupees versus loss 1.16 billion rupees year ago .Dec quarter net sales 7.78 billion rupees versus 9.01 billion rupees year ago.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures says in discussion with lenders for further steps for SDR implementation

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd :Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd says co is in discussion with lenders for further steps for implementation of SDR.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures says board to consider proposals of restructuring on Oct 6

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd :Board meeting will be held on Oct 06 to consider proposals of restructuring including divestment of one or more units.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures gets members' nod to raise funds via QIP, ECBs

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd : Gets members' nod for conversion of debt into equity . Gets members' nod to raise funds via equity instruments, including QIP, ECBs .Gets members' nod for making investment in special purpose vehicle.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures approves transfer of 500 MW Bina thermal power plant to unit

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd : Approved transfer of 500 MW Bina thermal power plant as going concern basis to unit Bina Power Supply Ltd . Approved SPA with JSW Energy Ltd regarding sale of entire securities of BPSL to JSW .

Jaiprakash Power Ventures to consider hive-off and transfer of 500 MW Jaypee Bina thermal power plant to unit

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd : To consider proposed scheme of arrangement for hive-off and transfer of 500 MW Jaypee Bina thermal power plant of co to unit .