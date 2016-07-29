Edition:
India

Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd (JARD.SI)

JARD.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore

66.31USD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.28 (+0.42%)
Prev Close
$66.03
Open
$67.00
Day's High
$67.00
Day's Low
$66.15
Volume
294,800
Avg. Vol
232,955
52-wk High
$67.50
52-wk Low
$52.90

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Jardine Matheson posts 4 pct fall in first-half underlying profit
Friday, 29 Jul 2016 

Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd : Underlying profit for first six months of 2016 US$636 million, 4% below same period in 2015 . H1 2016 revenue of group US$34.6 billion, compared to US$31.5 billion in first half of 2015 . Board declared an unchanged interim dividend of US¢38.00 per share . Underlying Profit for first half of 2016 was lower as market conditions remained challenging .Expect recent performances by most of group's businesses to be maintained in second half.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd News

SE Asia Stocks-Most up tracking Wall Street recovery

By Urvashi Goenka Aug 22 Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Tuesday, tracking broader Asian shares, as Wall Street recovered from two straight sessions of decline in the previous session though tensions between the United States and North Korea kept investors wary. The Dow and the S&P 500 edged up, the Nasdaq closed flat, and Asian shares excluding Japan rose 0.6 percent. "We saw modest gains on Wall Street yesterday. So, that inspired some buying momentum i

» More JARD.SI News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials