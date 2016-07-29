Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd : Underlying profit for first six months of 2016 US$636 million, 4% below same period in 2015 . H1 2016 revenue of group US$34.6 billion, compared to US$31.5 billion in first half of 2015 . Board declared an unchanged interim dividend of US¢38.00 per share . Underlying Profit for first half of 2016 was lower as market conditions remained challenging .Expect recent performances by most of group's businesses to be maintained in second half.