JBF Industries Ltd (JBFI.NS)

JBFI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

217.25INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-12.05 (-5.26%)
Prev Close
Rs229.30
Open
Rs231.40
Day's High
Rs233.75
Day's Low
Rs215.80
Volume
387,657
Avg. Vol
239,818
52-wk High
Rs326.00
52-wk Low
Rs136.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

JBF Industries says is in discussion with various parties for stake sale‍
Monday, 23 Oct 2017 

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Jbf Industries Ltd ::Clarifies that co is in discussion with various parties for stake sale‍.  Full Article

JBF Industries June-qtr profit almost halves
Friday, 26 Aug 2016 

JBF Industries Ltd : June-quarter net profit 98.3 million rupees versus 195 million rupees last year . June-quarter net sales 9.40 billion rupees versus 8.98 billion rupees last year .  Full Article

JBF Industries appoints Ajay Agarwal as CFO
Tuesday, 31 May 2016 

JBF Industries Ltd : Ajay Agarwal, is appointed as chief financial officer of the company, in place of kiran vaidya w.e.f. June 01, 2016. .  Full Article

JBF Industries Ltd News

BRIEF-JBF Industries says is in discussion with various parties for stake sale‍

* Clarifies that co is in discussion with various parties for stake sale‍ Source text: http://bit.ly/2ivYZT9 Further company coverage:

