JBF Industries Ltd (JBFI.NS)
JBFI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
217.25INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-12.05 (-5.26%)
Prev Close
Rs229.30
Open
Rs231.40
Day's High
Rs233.75
Day's Low
Rs215.80
Volume
387,657
Avg. Vol
239,818
52-wk High
Rs326.00
52-wk Low
Rs136.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
JBF Industries says is in discussion with various parties for stake sale
Oct 23 (Reuters) - Jbf Industries Ltd
JBF Industries June-qtr profit almost halves
JBF Industries Ltd
JBF Industries appoints Ajay Agarwal as CFO
JBF Industries Ltd
BRIEF-JBF Industries says is in discussion with various parties for stake sale
* Clarifies that co is in discussion with various parties for stake sale Source text: http://bit.ly/2ivYZT9 Further company coverage: