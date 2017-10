Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd : Qtrly profit attributable to shareholders $187 mln vs $182.3 mln . Declared an interim one-tier tax exempt dividend of us¢18 per share . Qtrly revenue $4.05 bln vs $4.22 bln last year . Challenges affecting astra's businesses in the first half are likely to persist for the remainder of the year . Anticipated that competitive pressures will continue to affect the group's direct motor interests and other interests .