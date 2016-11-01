Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

JD Sports recommends 5:1 share split to improve liquidity

JD Sports Fashion Plc : Believes co's share price risen to point where appropriate to recommend a sub-division of existing shares into five new shares . Believes proposed sub-division would reduce share price to a level where smaller sized dealings in shares would be more efficient . Dividend per share of 1.25 pence will also be sub-divided, each new ordinary share will be entitled to a dividend of 0.25 pence .Believes that this proposed sub-division may improve liquidity and marketability of company's shares.

JD Sports raises profit outlook

Jd Sports Fashion : Update on performance in the first half of the year . Further to our AGM trading statement on 17 June 2016, we are pleased to report that the strong performance of our business has continued . Subject to the continuation of positive trading, we are now well positioned to deliver a headline profit before tax for the year ending 28 January 2017 in the upper half of current market expectations which range between £170 million and £190 million .Group will announce its results for the half year ended 30 July 2016 on 13 September.

JD Sports trading boosted by Euro 2016

JD Sports Fashion : We have, in recent weeks, seen a further boost to sales from the UEFA Euro 2016 tournament . Consequently, we are well positioned to deliver an excellent first half year result .We face strong comparatives for the remainder of the year but our strong start will help facilitate delivery of current market expectations.

JD Sports Fashion PLC sees headline profit before tax and exceptional items to exceed current consensus market expectations

JD Sports Fashion PLC:Expects that headline profit before tax and exceptional items for FY 2016 is likely to exceed current consensus market expectations of 136 mln pounds by up to 10 pct.