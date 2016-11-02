J D Wetherspoon Plc : Trading statement . For 13 weeks to Oct. 23 2016, like-for-like sales increased by 3.5 pct and total sales increased by 2.3 pct . Level of like-for-like sales reduced to 2.3 pct in last 5 weeks of period . Operating margin, excluding property gains, in 13 weeks to Oct. 23 2016 was 8.6 pct, compared with 5.8 pct in same 13 weeks last year . Margin was unusually high during period and was unusually low for same three months last year . Company currently anticipates an operating margin of around 7 pct for current financial year . Company has opened one new pub since start of financial year and has sold nine . Intend to open about 15 pubs in current financial year . As at July 24 2016, company's net debt/EBITDA was 3.47 times . For foreseeable future, it is intended that company's net debt/EBITDA will be around 3.5 times . Company has made a reasonable start in current year .Any forecasts for full year are inevitably tentative, with nine months still to go - and outlook for current FY is unchanged.

J D Wetherspoon plc:British pub chain JD Wetherspoon said on Friday it was taking action after discovering that a small number of its customer and staff details may have been accessed by a cyber attack - RTRS.The company said that it had informed all of its customers by email and planned to conduct a full forensic investigation into the breach of security, which allowed some credit and debit card details to be accessed - RTRS.Wetherspoon said the hacked information had been obtained from its old website, which had already been replaced. Its new website had no connection to the website that was breached. - RTRS."We apologise wholeheartedly to customers and staff who have been affected," said Chief Executive John Hutson said in a statement. - RTRS."Unfortunately, hacking is becoming more and more sophisticated and widespread. We are determined to respond to this by increasing our efforts and investment in security and will be doing everything possible to prevent a recurrence." - RTRS.Cyber security has become an increasing concern for companies in Britain following a widely reported attack on telecoms services provider TalkTalk's TALK.L website earlier this year which enabled the attackers to obtain some of the personal details of 157,000 customers - RTRS.