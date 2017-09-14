Just Energy Group Inc (JE.TO)
20 Oct 2017
268,547
$8.62
$6.31
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Just Energy launches operations in Ireland
Sept 14 (Reuters) - Just Energy Group Inc
Just Energy Group buys of 95 pct of db SWDirekt
Just Energy Group Inc: Just Energy Group Inc announces expansion into Germany through acquisition of 95% of db SWDirekt . Just Energy Group Inc says additional terms of deal include a EUR1.6 million payment upon achievement of sales targets . Just Energy Group Inc says has acquired 95 percent of issued and outstanding shares of swdirekt for EUR3.4 million .Just Energy - additional terms of deal also include earn-out of 5% of cumulative positive EBITDA in each FY up to maximum aggregate earn-out payment of EUR25 million. Full Article
Just Energy Group posts Q1 earnings per share $2.51
Just Energy Group Inc
Just Energy has early redeemed $25 mln of principal on its 9.75% senior unsecured notes due June 2018
Just Energy Group Inc
Just Energy Group Inc announces March quarterly dividend
Just Energy Group Inc:Says quarterly dividend of C$0.125/common share will be paid on March 31 to shareholders of record date as on March 15. Full Article
Just Energy Group Inc. Announces December Quarterly Dividend
Just Energy Group Inc:December quarterly dividend.quarterly dividend of C$0.125/common share (C$0.50 annually) will be paid on December 31, 2015 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 15, 2015. Full Article
