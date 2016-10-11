Jenoptik AG (JENG.DE)
28.52EUR
5:28pm IST
€0.12 (+0.42%)
€28.40
€28.42
€28.63
€28.11
82,091
131,954
€29.88
€14.46
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Jenoptik wins 2-digit mln eur contract from Toll Collect
Jenoptik
Jenoptik to supply equipment to Poland for military land vehicles
Jenoptik AG
Jenoptik receives first order for traffic safety equipment from Jordan
Jenoptik AG
Jenoptik CEO Mertin won't seek new term after June 2017
Jenoptik Ag
Jenoptik affirms 2016 guidance after Q2 results
Jenoptik
Jenoptik confirms 2016 outlook on Q1 sales
Jenoptik AG
Jenoptik comments on FY 2016 outlook, to propose FY 2015 dividend
Jenoptik AG:Will propose a higher dividend for FY 2015 amounting to 0.22 euros per share (prior year 0.20 euros).Expects organic growth to generate revenue of between 680 million and 700 million euros in FY 2016.Group EBIT in FY 2016 is also due to rise moderately; depending on revenue, the group EBIT margin will come in at between 9.0 and 9.5 percent. Full Article
Jenoptik comments on FY 2016 and FY 2018 outlook
Jenoptik AG:Says is cautiously optimistic for FY 2016.Says sees moderate organic sales, earnings growth in FY 2016.Says still sees by FY 2018 sales to increase to around 800 mln euros, avg EBIT margin of 9-10 percent over the cycle. Full Article
Jenoptik narrows FY 2015 EBIT and revenue range guidance
Jenoptik AG:Narrows its forecast range.Now sees FY 2015 revenue of 660 million - 680 million euros.Now sees FY 2015 EBIT margin of at least 9 percent.FY 2015 revenue estimate 669.79 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2015 EBIT margin estimate 9.2 pct -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Full Article
BRIEF-Jenoptik board extends CFO's contract by five years
* Says supervisory board extends the CFO contract for Hans-Dieter Schumacher by an additional five years