Edition:
India

Jet Airways (India) Ltd (JET.NS)

JET.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

468.35INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-8.05 (-1.69%)
Prev Close
Rs476.40
Open
Rs479.40
Day's High
Rs479.40
Day's Low
Rs462.65
Volume
966,204
Avg. Vol
1,633,568
52-wk High
Rs646.00
52-wk Low
Rs332.60

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Jet Airways India cancels all flights to and from Chennai up to Monday midnight
Monday, 12 Dec 2016 

Jet Airways (India) Ltd : Says all Jet Airways flights to/from Chennai stand cancelled up to midnight tonight ( 2359 hrs. IST) .Guests may cancel/ rebook/ change their itinerary as required, without any penalty for affected Chennai flights only.  Full Article

Jet Airways (India) June-qtr profit down about 53 pct
Friday, 12 Aug 2016 

Jet Airways (India) Ltd : June-quarter net profit 1.03 billion rupees . June-quarter total income from operations 51.12 billion rupees . Net profit in June-quarter last year was 2.22 billion rupees; total income from operations was 52.20 billion rupees .  Full Article

Jet Airways (India) posts March-qtr profit
Thursday, 26 May 2016 

Jet Airways (India) Ltd : Says March-quarter net profit 3.97 billion rupees; March-quarter total income from operations 52.45 billion rupees .  Full Article

Jet Airways India Ltd announces resignation of CEO
Thursday, 17 Dec 2015 

Jet Airways India Ltd:Says that Cramer Ball has resigned as CEO of the company effective Feb. 29, 2016 to pursue new opportunity, in Europe, for family reasons.Says Gaurang Shetty, whole-time director, will become the acting CEO of the company.  Full Article

Delta Airlines and Air France KLM announce codeshare partnership with Jet Airways
Monday, 14 Dec 2015 

Air France KLM SA:Delta Air Lines and KLM announce codeshare partnership with Jet Airways via Amsterdam Airport Schiphol.Effective March 27, 2016 and subject to government approvals, Delta and KLM customers will be able to connect through Amsterdam Schiphol onto Jet Airways' new daily flights to New Delhi and Mumbai.Jet Airways will also codeshare on KLM-operated flights to 30 European destinations.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Jet Airways (India) Ltd News

Photo

Jet Airways confirms order for 75 Boeing aircraft

NEW DELHI Jet Airways said on Wednesday it had agreed to buy 75 Boeing 737 Max aircraft, and that it could purchase another 75 to help it expand in a booming Indian market.

» More JET.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials