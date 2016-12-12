Jet Airways (India) Ltd (JET.NS)
468.35INR
23 Oct 2017
Rs-8.05 (-1.69%)
Rs476.40
Rs479.40
Rs479.40
Rs462.65
966,204
1,633,568
Rs646.00
Rs332.60
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Jet Airways India cancels all flights to and from Chennai up to Monday midnight
Jet Airways (India) Ltd
Jet Airways (India) June-qtr profit down about 53 pct
Jet Airways (India) Ltd
Jet Airways (India) posts March-qtr profit
Jet Airways (India) Ltd
Jet Airways India Ltd announces resignation of CEO
Jet Airways India Ltd:Says that Cramer Ball has resigned as CEO of the company effective Feb. 29, 2016 to pursue new opportunity, in Europe, for family reasons.Says Gaurang Shetty, whole-time director, will become the acting CEO of the company. Full Article
Delta Airlines and Air France KLM announce codeshare partnership with Jet Airways
Air France KLM SA:Delta Air Lines and KLM announce codeshare partnership with Jet Airways via Amsterdam Airport Schiphol.Effective March 27, 2016 and subject to government approvals, Delta and KLM customers will be able to connect through Amsterdam Schiphol onto Jet Airways' new daily flights to New Delhi and Mumbai.Jet Airways will also codeshare on KLM-operated flights to 30 European destinations. Full Article
Jet Airways confirms order for 75 Boeing aircraft
NEW DELHI Jet Airways said on Wednesday it had agreed to buy 75 Boeing 737 Max aircraft, and that it could purchase another 75 to help it expand in a booming Indian market.