Edition:
India

Jindal Stainless Ltd (JIST.NS)

JIST.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

115.25INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs1.65 (+1.45%)
Prev Close
Rs113.60
Open
Rs114.85
Day's High
Rs116.60
Day's Low
Rs113.50
Volume
315,991
Avg. Vol
577,587
52-wk High
Rs126.00
52-wk Low
Rs30.05

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Jindal Stainless Ltd appoints Ashish Gupta as chief financial officer
Wednesday, 9 Mar 2016 

Jindal Stainless Ltd:Approved appointment of Ashish Gupta as chief financial officer of the company w.e.f. March 01, 2016.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Jindal Stainless Ltd News

BRIEF-India's Jindal Stainless says has not taken priority loan of 8 bln rupees

* Clarifies on news item on raising 8 billion rupees in priority funding‍​

» More JIST.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.
» More Financials