Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Jammu And Kashmir Bank Ltd :Jammu & Kashmir Bank ltd says appointment of Parvez Ahmed as chairman, CEO.

Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd : Approved issue of debt securities on private placement basis aggregating up to 10 billion rupees .

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd : June-quarter net profit 228.8 million rupees versus net profit of 1.59 billion rupees year ago . June-quarter interest earned 14.72 billion rupees versus 17.53 billion rupees year ago . June-quarter provisions 3.14 billion rupees versus 2.13 billion rupees year ago . June-quarter gross NPA 9.31 percent versus 8.32 percent previous quarter . June-quarter net NPA 6.19 percent versus 4.31 percent previous quarter .

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd : March-quarter net loss 560.2 million rupees; March-quarter interest earned 16.66 billion rupees . March-quarter provisions 3.97 billion rupees; March-quarter gross npa 8.32 percent versus 6.81 percent previous quarter . Recommends dividend of INR 1.75 per share .