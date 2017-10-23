Edition:
India

J K Cement Ltd (JKCE.NS)

JKCE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

950.90INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-25.70 (-2.63%)
Prev Close
Rs976.60
Open
Rs976.00
Day's High
Rs976.00
Day's Low
Rs950.00
Volume
16,821
Avg. Vol
26,768
52-wk High
Rs1,196.00
52-wk Low
Rs628.10

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

J K Cement Ltd News

BRIEF-J K Cement seeks members' nod for private placement of NCDs upto limit of 5 bln rupees

* Seeks members' nod for private placement of NCDs in one or more tranches upto limit of INR 5 billion

Earnings vs. Estimates

