JK Tyre & Industries Ltd (JKIN.NS)
146.75INR
23 Oct 2017
Rs-2.75 (-1.84%)
Rs149.50
Rs150.00
Rs150.05
Rs146.25
549,906
1,239,096
Rs186.30
Rs106.00
JK Tyre and Industries June-quarter consol profit down about 14 pct
JK Tyre & Industries Ltd
JK Tyre & Industries Ltd says ops at Sriperumbadur plant disrupted for 8 shifts due to rains
JK Tyre & Industries Ltd:Owing to unprecedented rains in Tamilnadu, operations at company's plant located at Sriperumbadur disrupted for 8 shifts.Total loss of production was of order of about 700 tonnes.The production and dispatch are getting normalised effective on December 04, 2015.There is no damage to the plant and machinery.Damages caused by natural calamity are adequately covered under the insurance policy of the company. Full Article
BRIEF-JK Tyre & Industries says steep increase in raw material prices dented margins
* Says "steep increase in prices of raw materials without commensurate increase in selling prices dented margins" Source text: [JK Tyre & Industries Ltd. (JKTIL) today announced Un-audited results for the Quarter ended June 2017. Commenting on the results, Dr. Raghupati Singhania, Chairman & Managing Director said, "we are indeed passing through challenging times. The raw material costs increased by about 30% over the corresponding quarter. Such steep increase in prices of raw materials with