Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

J Kumar Infraprojects Dec-qtr profit rises

J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 265.4 million rupees . Dec quarter total income from operations 3.69 billion rupees .Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 240.8 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 3.10 billion rupees.

J Kumar Infraprojects says IT authorities carried out search & seizure proceedings at co's premises

J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd : Income Tax authorities carried out search & seizure proceedings at co's premises from 30 August-2 September .

J.Kumar Infraprojects inks contract with MMRC

J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd : J. KuMar Infraprojects inks contract with MMRC for Rs 5012 cr metro 3 project; work to begin by October 2016 . project work to commence in October 2016 .

India's J Kumar Infraprojects March-qtr profit up about 5 pct

J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd : India's J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd - March-quarter net profit 286.1 million rupees versus profit of 273.3 million rupees year ago . India's J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd - March-quarter net sales 3.90 billion rupees versus 3.93 billion rupees year ago . India's J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd - Recommends dividend of INR 2 per share .

J Kumar Infraprojects gets work order worth 1.95 bln rupees

J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd : Receipt of work order from MCGM worth 1.95 billion rupees .