Edition:
India

J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd (JKIP.NS)

JKIP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

238.15INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs8.45 (+3.68%)
Prev Close
Rs229.70
Open
Rs226.80
Day's High
Rs245.90
Day's Low
Rs225.25
Volume
117,599
Avg. Vol
254,772
52-wk High
Rs321.50
52-wk Low
Rs159.20

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

J Kumar Infraprojects Dec-qtr profit rises
Tuesday, 14 Feb 2017 

J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 265.4 million rupees . Dec quarter total income from operations 3.69 billion rupees .Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 240.8 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 3.10 billion rupees.  Full Article

J Kumar Infraprojects says IT authorities carried out search & seizure proceedings at co's premises
Tuesday, 6 Sep 2016 

J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd : Income Tax authorities carried out search & seizure proceedings at co's premises from 30 August-2 September .  Full Article

J.Kumar Infraprojects inks contract with MMRC
Thursday, 25 Aug 2016 

J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd : J. KuMar Infraprojects inks contract with MMRC for Rs 5012 cr metro 3 project; work to begin by October 2016 . project work to commence in October 2016 .  Full Article

India's J Kumar Infraprojects March-qtr profit up about 5 pct
Tuesday, 24 May 2016 

J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd : India's J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd - March-quarter net profit 286.1 million rupees versus profit of 273.3 million rupees year ago . India's J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd - March-quarter net sales 3.90 billion rupees versus 3.93 billion rupees year ago . India's J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd - Recommends dividend of INR 2 per share .  Full Article

J Kumar Infraprojects gets work order worth 1.95 bln rupees
Friday, 6 May 2016 

J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd : Receipt of work order from MCGM worth 1.95 billion rupees .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd News

BRIEF-India's J Kumar Infraprojects June-qtr down 12.5 pct

* June quarter net profit after tax 258.2 million rupees versus profit of 295.2 million rupees last year

» More JKIP.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials