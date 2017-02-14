J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd (JKIP.NS)
238.15INR
23 Oct 2017
Rs8.45 (+3.68%)
Rs229.70
Rs226.80
Rs245.90
Rs225.25
117,599
254,772
Rs321.50
Rs159.20
