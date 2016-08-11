Edition:
JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd (JKLC.NS)

JKLC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

407.50INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs4.35 (+1.08%)
Prev Close
Rs403.15
Open
Rs407.00
Day's High
Rs409.80
Day's Low
Rs404.05
Volume
62,249
Avg. Vol
85,695
52-wk High
Rs536.95
52-wk Low
Rs329.30

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

JK Lakshmi Cement swings to June-qtr profit
Thursday, 11 Aug 2016 

JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd : June-quarter net profit 286.4 million rupees; total income from operations 7.77 billion rupees . Net loss in June-quarter last year was 234.8 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 5.91 billion rupees .  Full Article

India's JK Lakshmi Cement March-qtr profit rises
Wednesday, 18 May 2016 

JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd : India's JK Lakshmi Cement says March-quarter net profit 483.8 million rupees versus net profit of 60.5 million rupees year ago . Says March-quarter total income from operations 7.35 billion rupees versus 5.78 billion rupees year ago . Consensus forecast for March-quarter net profit was 38.5 million rupees . Recommends dividend of INR 0.25 per share .  Full Article

JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd News

BRIEF-JK Lakshmi Cement gets shareholders' nod to issue securities of up to 5 bln rupees

* Gets shareholders' nod for issue of securities of up to inr 5 billion Source text - http://bit.ly/2xRbwTJ Further company coverage:

