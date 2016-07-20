Johnson Matthey Plc : Trading statement . Strong sales growth in emission control technologies and further progress in new businesses . Precious metal products' sales increased by 6 pct to £91 million (up 1 pct at constant rates) . Precious metal products division's underlying operating profit was down, principally due to lower average pgm prices . (platinum averaged $1,010/oz, down 11 pct on same period last year, and palladium average $573/oz, down 25 [ct) . Underlying performance of group for 2016/17 at constant rates remains in line with our previous expectations . Board currently believes that eu vote will not have a long term material impact on johnson matthey . Solid start to year, group sales for continuing businesses 1 up 6 pct (up 2 pct at constant rates 2) . Underlying 3 profit before tax on a continuing basis 1 broadly in line with last year at constant rates 2 . Full year outlook at constant rates remains in line with our previous expectations . Continue to expect group's performance in 2016/17 to be ahead of 2015/16, albeit weighted towards second half .If exchange rates remain at current levels for remainder year, translational impact to FY underlying operating profit would increase by around a further £25 million.