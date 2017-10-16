Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's JM Financial Sept-qtr consol net profit up about 27 pct

Oct 16 (Reuters) - JM Financial Ltd :Sept quarter consol net profit 1.46 billion rupees.Sept quarter consol revenue from operations 6.85 billion rupees.Consol net profit in Sept quarter last year was 1.15 billion rupees; consol revenue from operations was 5.14 billion rupees.Says AUM of wealth management business stood at 272.89 billion rupees as of 30th Sept.

JM Financial says JM Financial Asset Reconstruction becomes unit of co

JM Financial Ltd :JM Financial ltd says JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Company Private Limited, has become unit of co with effect from september 30, 2016.

JM Financial June-qtr consol profit up about 19 pct

JM Financial Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit 860.9 million rupees; June-quarter consol total income from operations 4.75 billion rupees . Consol net profit in June quarter last year was 723.5 million rupees; consol total income from operations was 3.83 billion rupees . Nimesh Kampani, founder and chairman of JM Financial Group to retire from executive role at group from September 30, 2016 . Appoints Vishal Kampani as MD from October 1 .

JM Financial seeks members' nod to issue NCDs of up to 10 bln rupees

JM Financial Ltd : Seeks members' nod to issue non-convertible debentures aggregating up to 10 billion rupees . Seeks members' nod to make loans, give guarantees or provide security on behalf of JM Financial Credit Solutions of up to 5 billion rupees .

JM Financial March-qtr consol profit rises

JM Financial Ltd : Says March-quarter consol net profit 1.14 billion rupees; March-quarter consol total income from operations 4.64 billion rupees . Recommended dividend of 0.85 rupees per share .

JM Financial says unit to buy up to 9.84 pct of total paid up capital of Fairassets Technologies India

JM Financial Ltd : JM Financial products executed agreement to buy securities of up to 9.84% of total paid up capital of fairassets technologies India pvt ltd .