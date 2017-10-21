Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Janssen receives two FDA approvals for SIMPONI ARIA for treatment of active psoriatic arthritis

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson :Janssen receives two U.S. FDA approvals for SIMPONI ARIA® (golimumab) for the treatment of adults with active psoriatic arthritis or active ankylosing spondylitis.‍Janssen Biotech says U.S. FDA approved SIMPONI ARIA for treatment of adults with active psoriatic arthritis or active ankylosing spondylitis​.

Arcturus Therapeutics to collaborate with Johnson & Johnson

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson :Arcturus Therapeutics announces strategic collaboration with Johnson & Johnson Innovation to discover and develop RNA medicines.‍arcturus Therapeutics says has entered into a research collaboration and worldwide license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc​.‍arcturus Therapeutics Inc- agreement includes an option to expand into other infectious and respiratory diseases​.‍arcturus Therapeutics - deal was facilitated by Johnson & Johnson innovation center, in California​.‍arcturus Therapeutics - cos to work together to develop and commercialize nucleic acid-based drug products for treatment of Hepatitis B.Arcturus Therapeutics - ‍under agreement, Arcturus will receive an upfront cash payment, research and development support, pre-clinical, development, sales milestone payments​.

J&J sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.84 per share

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson :Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.84 per share.

Johnson & Johnson Q3 earnings per share $1.37

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson ::Johnson & Johnson reports 2017 third-quarter results.Q3 earnings per share $1.37.Q3 sales $19.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $19.28 billion.Q3 earnings per share view $1.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $7.25 to $7.30.Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.90 excluding items.Sees FY 2017 sales $76.1 billion to $76.5 billion.Qtrly ‍worldwide pharmaceutical sales of $9.7 billion for Q3 2017 represented an increase of 15.4% versus prior year​.Excluding net impact of acquisitions and divestitures, on operational basis, worldwide, domestic, international sales each increased 3.8% in quarter​.Worldwide medical devices sales of $6.6 billion for Q3 2017 represented an increase of 7.1% versus prior year​.Qtrly ‍worldwide consumer sales of $3.4 billion for Q3 2017 represented an increase of 2.9% versus prior year​.Qtrly worldwide Velcade sales $273‍​ million versus $290 million in Q2 2017.Qtrly worldwide Remicade sales $‍​1,647 million versus $1,530 million in Q2 2017.Qtrly worldwide Zytiga sales $669‍​ million versus $558 million in Q2 2017.Qtrly worldwide Invokana/Invokamet sales $265‍​ million versus $295 million in Q2.Third-quarter 2017 net earnings included after-tax intangible amortization expense of approximately $0.9 billion​.Third-quarter 2017 net earnings included charge for after-tax special items of approximately $0.5 billion​.

Cerveau Technologies announces research collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Cerveau Technologies Inc: :Says announced a research collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc for use of F-18MK-6240​ ‍​.Says collaboration is focused on using F-18MK-6240 as a biomarker in Janssen neurodegenerative disease research studies​.Says parties will collaborate on using F-18MK-6240 to diagnose and evaluate new treatments for neurodegenerative diseases in humans​.

Johnson & Johnson says FDA approves Stelara for adolescents with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson -:Janssen announces U.S. FDA approval of Stelara® (ustekinumab) for the treatment of adolescents with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.

CHMP issues positive opinion on Janssen’s ZYTIGA

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Janssen-Cilag International NV::CHMP issues a positive opinion on Janssen's Zytiga to include earlier stage prostate cancer patients​.

Janssen submits NDA for Apalutamide(ARN-509) to FDA

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson :Janssen submits new drug application to U.S. FDA for Apalutamide (ARN-509) to treat men with non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.Janssen Biotech Inc says submission of the NDA for apalutamide​ is based on Phase 3 data from pivotal ARN-509-003 (SPARTAN) clinical trial.

Morphosys CEO sees 5 months of guselkumab royalties this year

July 14 (Reuters) - Morphosys CEO tells Reuters:Says he expects royalties for 5 months this year after U.S. Approval of guselkumab.Says milestone payment for guselkumab approval is included in FY guidance, royalties are not.

Trianni signs licensing agreement with Janssen

Trianni Inc: Trianni signs licensing agreement for transgenic mouse platform use with Janssen .Trianni - entered license agreement with Janssen Biotech for use of Trianni Mouse, a best-in-class monoclonal antibody discovery platform.