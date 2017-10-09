Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Jindal Steel & Power divests oxygen plant assets at Raigarh & Angul units‍​‍​

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Jindal Steel And Power Ltd ::Says divests oxygen plant assets at Raigarh and Angul units‍​‍​.Says gets total consideration of INR 11.21 billion for deal.Says consummated sale of oxygen plant assets with SREI Equipment Finance.Says co & SREI Equipment Finance enters into lease back agreement of oxygen plant assets for continued operations by co.

Jindal Steel & Power Dec-qtr consol loss narrows

Jindal Steel And Power Ltd : Dec quarter consol net loss 4.07 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for Dec quarter consol loss was 6.34 billion rupees . Dec quarter consol total income from operations 54.08 billion rupees . Consol net loss in Dec quarter last year was 8.70 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 43.36 billion rupees . Says co aiming to start production of hot metal from angul blast furnace by end of current financial year .Says co to continue to focus on increased volumes of steel, improve product mix with higher focus on high yield products.

Jindal Steel & Power divests wind power business at Maharashtra

Jindal Steel And Power Ltd :Says divestment of 24mw wind power business undertaking situated at Satara, Maharashtra..

JSW Energy gets members' nod to buy power plant from Jindal Steel & Power

JSW Energy Ltd : Gets members' nod for acquisition of 1,000 MW power plant from Jindal Steel & Power, and for further issue of securities .

Jindal Steel & Power gets members' nod to divest 1000 MW power plant of unit

Jindal Steel And Power Ltd : Gets members' nod to divest 1000 MW power plant of unit and for sale of 920 MW captive power plant of co .

Jindal Steel and Power exec says sale of 1000 MW power plant to JSW Energy would cut debt burden

Jindal Steel And Power Ltd : Chair Naveen Jindal says sale of 1000 mw power plant to JSW would be enough to reduce our debt burden . Further company coverage [JNSP.NS] ((Bengaluru Newsroom; +91 80 6749 1130)).

Jindal Steel & Power approves issue of NCDs of up to 50 bln rupees

Jindal Steel And Power Ltd : Approved issue of NCDs of up to 50 billion rupees and issue of further securities of up to 50 billion rupees .

Jindal Steel And Power approved seeking members' nod for sale of 920 mw CPP to Jindal Power Ltd

Jindal Steel And Power Ltd : Approved seeking members' nod for sale of 920 mw cpp to Jindal power ltd . Approved seeking members nod for divestment of 1000 mw power plant of unit to JSW Energy .

Jindal Steel And Power Ltd - Indian court to try Naveen Jindal over alleged coal scam - Reuters News

Jindal Steel And Power Ltd:An Indian court on Friday ordered businessman Naveen Jindal to face trial on charges of criminal conspiracy over an alleged scam involving government allocations of coalfields.Naveen Jindal is chairman of Jindal Steel and Power JNSP.NS which said in a statement it denied any wrongdoing by the company or its management, adding the coal block allocation to the company had been made on merit.The special court, which was set up to hear cases related to the alleged scam, will specify charges against Jindal on May 11, it said in an order seen by Reuters. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which investigates corruption in India, declined to comment.India's federal police have been investigating suspected collusion between government officials and private companies in under-priced sales of coalfields, which the state auditor said in 2012 might have cost India some $33 billion in lost revenue.In 2014, the Supreme Court of India revoked the allocation of more than 200 coal blocks which were sold by the government.Jindal Steel and Power's stock closed 6.6 percent lower following news of the court order, after falling by as much 10 percent in a Mumbai market that was little changed on Friday.The company, which is looking to sell assets to pare its $7 billion debts, has been in talks to sell a power plant in eastern India to JSW Energy Ltd, run by Naveen's elder brother Sajjan Jindal.