JPMorgan Chase issues shares of fixed-to-floating rate non-cumulative preferred stock​

Oct 20 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co ::JPMorgan Chase says ‍issued 125,750 shares of company's fixed-to-floating rate non-cumulative preferred stock, series cc, par value of $1 per share​.

JPMorgan Chase & Co announces plan to acquire WePay‍​

Oct 17 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co :JPMorgan Chase & Co announces plan to acquire WePay‍​.

JPMorgan to buy payments firm WePay - WSJ

Oct 17 (Reuters) - :Jpmorgan Chase & Co << >> to buy payments firm WePay Inc; price was above the roughly $220 million valuation of WePay - WSJ, citing a source‍​.

J.P. Morgan deploys blockchain with new correspondent banking network

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Jpmorgan Chase & Co :J.P. Morgan deploys blockchain with new correspondent banking network.JPMorgan - launched interbank information network​ ‍with Royal Bank of Canada, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd.

JPMorgan Chase & Co Q3 earnings per share $1.76

Oct 12 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co ::JPMorgan Chase reports third-quarter 2017 net income of $6.7 billion, or $1.76 per share‍​.Qtrly ‍​ reported revenue of $25.3 billion; managed revenue of $26.2 billion.Qtrly ROTCE 13 percent versus 14 percent in Q2.Qtrly average core loans up 7 pct YOY and 2 pct QOQ.Qtrly tangible book value per share of $54.03, up 5%‍ pct.Quarter-end assets under management were $1.9 trillion, up 10 pct.Qtrly net revenue was $26.2 billion, up 3 pct.Qtrly adjusted expense of $14.4 billion versus $14.4 billion in Q2‍​.Qtrly Consumer & Business Banking average deposits of $646 billion, up 9 pct.Qtrly provision for credit losses was $1.5 billion, up from $1.3 billion in the prior year‍​.Q3 earnings per share view $1.65, revenue view $25.23 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Basel III Common Equity Tier 1 ratio 12.5 pct at Q3-end versus 12.5 percent at Q2-end.Qtrly Equity Markets revenue was down 4 pct.CEO says "global economy continues to do well and the U.S. consumer remains healthy with solid wage growth"‍​.Qtrly adjusted overhead ratio 55 percent versus 56 percent in Q2.Qtrly mortgage banking net revenue was $1.6 billion, down 17 pct.CEO says "unfortunately, natural disasters in the U.S. and abroad have impacted many of our customers‍"​.CEO says "delivered solid results in a competitive environment this quarter with steady core growth across the platform".

JPMorgan Chase sees 2017 firmwide adjusted expense to be about $58 bln ‍​

Oct 12 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co ::Sees firmwide 2017 net interest income to be up about $4 bln yoy, market dependent.Expect 2017 firmwide adjusted expense to be about $58 bln‍​.Expect 2017 firmwide average core loan growth to be about 8%.Sees firmwide 2017 net charge-offs to be about $5 bln, excluding impact of the write-down of the student loan portfolio.Qtrly fixed income markets revenue of $3.2 bln, down 27%, driven by low volatility and tighter credit spreads.

JPMorgan Chase's COO decides to leave company

June 8 (Reuters) - Jpmorgan Chase & Co ::Matthew E. Zames, Chief Operating Officer, has decided to leave the Co.Marianne Lake, CFO, will oversee chief investment office/treasury, office of regulatory affairs.Mary Erdoes, CEO of asset management, Doug Petno, CEO of commercial bank, will jointly oversee COO global operations unit.Corporate strategy and private investments will directly report to chairman and ceo, Jamie Dimon - SEC filing.Entered into an agreement with Zames providing for a ninety-day garden leave, non-competition through February 1, 2018.Agreement with Zames includes non-solicitation of clients for one year following garden leave.Agreement with Zames also includes non-solicitation/hire of employees for two years following garden leave.Zames is entitled to discretionary payment of $4.625 million on February 1, 2018, discretionary payment of $4.5 million on February 1, 2019.Zames also entitled to a post-garden leave payment of $900,000.

JPMorgan reports January credit card charge-off rate 2.29 pct

JPMorgan Chase & Co - : Credit card charge-off rate 2.29 percent in january versus 2.25 percent in december - sec filing .Delinquency rate 1.19 percent at January end versus 1.17 percent percent at December end.

Chase tops $1 trillion in processing volume for merchant clients in 2016

Jpmorgan Chase & Co : Chase - Black friday 2016 had an increase of 12 percent in total transaction dollar volume, and cyber monday was 30 percent higher than last year .Chase says at 11:06 p.m. ET on Sunday, JPMorgan Chase crossed $1 trillion mark in year-to-date merchant processing volume.

JPMorgan sees firmwide 2016 adjusted expense to be about $56 bln

JPMorgan Chase & Co : Sees firmwide Q4 net interest income to be up modestly Q-o-Q on continued strength in loan growth . Sees firmwide 2016 adjusted expense to be about $56 billion with Q4 adjusted expense approximately flat Y-o-Y . Sees corporate & investment bank Q4 securities services revenue to be about $875 million, market dependent . Sees firmwide 2016 net charge-offs to be less than or equal to $4.75 billion, with Y-o-Y increase driven by both loan growth, oil & gas . Quarterly firm NII up $700 million Y-o-Y and $250 million Q-o-Q with NIM relatively flat Q-o-Q . Quarterly fixed income markets revenue of $4.3 billion, up 48 percent . In corporate & investment bank, expects Q4 securities services revenue to be about $875 million, market dependent Source: http://bit.ly/2doPbFG Further company coverage: [JPM.N] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).