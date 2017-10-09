Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Jsw Steel Ltd :Says ‍Q2 crude steel production of 3.94 million tons, down 1 percent.Says crude steel production 7.86 million tons in H1 FY18 versus 7.85 million tons in H1 FY17.

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Jsw Steel Ltd :Says crude steel production 1.3 million tons in August 2017 versus 1.4 million tons in Aug 2016.

JSW Steel Ltd :Says to consider sub division of the equity shares of the company.

JSW Steel Ltd :Says quarterly crude steel production of 3.98 mn t for 2Q FY 2016-17.

Jsw Steel Ltd :Name of unit, JSW Private Oxygen Private Limited, changed to JSW Industrial Gases Private Limited with effect from September 30, 2016..

: India's mines secretary says at present no convincing case to reduce export duty on iron ore . India's mines secretary says will seek intervention from PMO for expediting clearance of mining licenses if needed . India's power minister says JSW Steel has won iron ore mine in Karnataka Further company coverage: [JSTL.NS] (Reporting By Neha Dasgupta in NEW DELHI) ((swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com;)).

JSW Steel Ltd : Execution of share purchase agreement with Praxair India Private Limited . Deal for cash consideration of INR 2.40 billion . Share purchase agreement with Praxair India to acquire their entire shareholding of 74 percent in JSW Praxair Oxygen Private Limited . Co currently holds 26% of the equity shares of JPOPL and post acquisition, JPOPL would become a wholly owned subsidiary of the company. . Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP, Bharucha & Partners, Advocates & Solicitors, carried out financial and legal due diligence respectively .

JSW Steel Ltd : July crude steel production 13.37 lakh tonnes, up 19 percent .

CMI FPE Ltd : CMI to supply a continuous annealing line for the production of tinplate to JSW, Tarapur .

JSW Steel Ltd : Approved raising of long term funds via issuance of non-convertibale foreign currency/rupee denominated bonds upto US $ 750 million .