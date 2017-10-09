Edition:
JSW Steel Ltd (JSTL.BO)

JSTL.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

259.20INR
2:48pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs5.00 (+1.97%)
Prev Close
Rs254.20
Open
Rs254.20
Day's High
Rs260.55
Day's Low
Rs254.00
Volume
186,274
Avg. Vol
444,971
52-wk High
Rs271.80
52-wk Low
Rs151.43

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

JSW Steel ‍Q2 crude steel production down 1 pct to 3.94 mln tons
Monday, 9 Oct 2017 

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Jsw Steel Ltd :Says ‍Q2 crude steel production of 3.94 million tons, down 1 percent.Says crude steel production 7.86 million tons in H1 FY18 versus 7.85 million tons in H1 FY17.  Full Article

JSW Steel Aug crude steel production falls
Monday, 11 Sep 2017 

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Jsw Steel Ltd :Says crude steel production 1.3 million tons in August 2017 versus 1.4 million tons in Aug 2016.  Full Article

JSW Steel to consider sub division of equity shares
Monday, 10 Oct 2016 

JSW Steel Ltd :Says to consider sub division of the equity shares of the company.  Full Article

JSW Steel qtrly crude steel production up 22 pct
Monday, 10 Oct 2016 

JSW Steel Ltd :Says quarterly crude steel production of 3.98 mn t for 2Q FY 2016-17.  Full Article

JSW Steel changes name of unit JSW Private Oxygen to JSW Industrial Gases
Tuesday, 4 Oct 2016 

Jsw Steel Ltd :Name of unit, JSW Private Oxygen Private Limited, changed to JSW Industrial Gases Private Limited with effect from September 30, 2016..  Full Article

India's mines secy: no convincing case to reduce export duty on iron ore at present
Monday, 3 Oct 2016 

: India's mines secretary says at present no convincing case to reduce export duty on iron ore . India's mines secretary says will seek intervention from PMO for expediting clearance of mining licenses if needed . India's power minister says JSW Steel has won iron ore mine in Karnataka Further company coverage: [JSTL.NS] (Reporting By Neha Dasgupta in NEW DELHI) ((swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

JSW Steel to buy 74 pct stake in JSW Praxair Oxygen
Tuesday, 16 Aug 2016 

JSW Steel Ltd : Execution of share purchase agreement with Praxair India Private Limited . Deal for cash consideration of INR 2.40 billion . Share purchase agreement with Praxair India to acquire their entire shareholding of 74 percent in JSW Praxair Oxygen Private Limited . Co currently holds 26% of the equity shares of JPOPL and post acquisition, JPOPL would become a wholly owned subsidiary of the company. . Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP, Bharucha & Partners, Advocates & Solicitors, carried out financial and legal due diligence respectively .  Full Article

JSW Steel July crude steel production up 19 pct
Thursday, 4 Aug 2016 

JSW Steel Ltd : July crude steel production 13.37 lakh tonnes, up 19 percent .  Full Article

CMI to supply continuous line for tinplate production to JSW, Tarapur
Tuesday, 2 Aug 2016 

CMI FPE Ltd : CMI to supply a continuous annealing line for the production of tinplate to JSW, Tarapur .  Full Article

Jsw Steel approves raising of long term funds
Wednesday, 27 Jul 2016 

JSW Steel Ltd : Approved raising of long term funds via issuance of non-convertibale foreign currency/rupee denominated bonds upto US $ 750 million .  Full Article

JSW Steel Ltd News

MEDIA-India's Tata Steel, JSW steel, Vedanta eye Bhushan Power & Steel - Business Standard

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

