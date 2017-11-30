Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Polish coal miner JSW picks Daniel Ozon as CEO

WARSAW, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa SA ::Polish state-run coking coal producer JSW says its supervisory board appointed Daniel Ozon as JSW's chief executive officer, effective from Thursday.Ozon has been the company's interim CEO since March.

Kopex unit in consortium signs 43.9 mln zloty net deal with JSW

Nov 21 (Reuters) - KOPEX SA ::ITS UNIT IN CONSORTIUM SIGNS DEAL WITH JSW SA << >> FOR SHAFT DEEPENING WORTH IN TOTAL 43.9 MILLION ZLOTYS NET.

Poland's JSW to reverse most of impairments in Q4 - CEO

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa (JSW) :Polish state-run coking coal producer JSW expects to reverse in the fourth quarter most of the impairments it booked in the past, Chief Executive Daniel Ozon tells reporters.Ozon says 2017 coal production will reach about 15 million tonnes and says it will rise in 2018.He says the company is analysing a potential takeover of mining construction company PBSZ worth from 200 million zlotys ($55.69 million) to 300 million zlotys.

Poland's JSW CEO sees 2018 capex at PLN 1.3 bln

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa SA :JSW Chief Executive Officer Daniel Ozon says sees 2018 capex at 1.3 billion zlotys ($361.80 million)."Our capex will reach in coming years 1.4 billion zlotys (per year) at their peak. We envisage 2018 capex at around 1.3 billion zlotys," Ozon says.Ozon says JSW would consider dividend payout from its 2017 profit.JSW's deputy head Robert Ostrowski says 2017 capex likely at around 850 million zlotys.

Poland's JSW says signs deal on coke supplies worth 2.63 bln zlotys‍​

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa SA :Poland's coking coal and coke producer JSW << >> said it signed an agreement to sell coke to Voestalpine Rohstoffbeschaffungs GmbH and Importkohle GmbH based in Austria. .The value of the agreement, which will be binding in 2018-2028, is 2.63 billion zlotys ($720.45 million), JSW said. .

JSW transfers part of its mine to state restructuring firm

JSW : Polish coking coal miner JSW said on Saturday it had signed an agreement with state mining restructuring firm SRK to transfer part of JSW's Borynia-Zofiowka-Jastrzebie coal mine called Jas-Mos to SRK without compensation. . "These actions are carried out as part of the restructuring process of the JSW group," it said in a statement. .Shares in JSW have risen by over 400 percent this year thanks to a sharp rise in coking coal prices and the company's restructuring process..

Poland to provide its miner JSW with $75 mln on investment

Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa SA : Poland's troubled state-run coking coal producer JSW said on Friday that one of its units signed agreement with the treasury ministry to receive 290 million zlotys ($75.20 million) in non-public aid funds. .JSW's unit will spend the money on key investment in its coal mines - Budryk and Knurow-Szczyglowice, aimed at increasing coal output and production effectiveness, the company also said..

JSW's potential share issue worth 500-800 mln zlotys - deputy CEO

Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa (JSW) : The coal miner's potential share issue to be considered at the start of 2017 will likely be worth between 500 million zlotys ($128.71 million) and 800 million zlotys, the company's deputy chief executive Robert Ostrowski said. . "A share issue is the base scenario, but it is not a done deal yet. We are talking about a size from 500 up to 800 million zlotys," Ostrowski, who is also JSW's chief financial officer, told reporters on Tuesday. . "There is a chance to achieve a slightly better EBITDA in 2016 than in 2015," he said. . "The year 2016 does not allow us to assume that the net result will be positive," Ostrowski said. Further company coverage: [JSW.WA] ($1 = 3.8846 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Writing by Marcin Goettig) ((marcin.goettig@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Poland's JSW may consider share issue in early 2017 - CFO

Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa (JSW) SA : Polish state-controlled coal miner JSW does not plan to carry out a secondary public offering this year, but may consider issuing shares at the start of 2017, the company's Chief Financial Officer Robert Ostrowski said on Tuesday. . Ostrowski also told reporters the company plans to obtain 300 million zlotys ($77.22 million) of debt financing in the fourth quarter of this year. Further company coverage: [JSW.WA] ($1 = 3.8849 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Writing by Marcin Goettig) ((marcin.goettig@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Polish coal miner JSW clinches deal with bondholders

Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa (JSW) SA : JSW said on Monday that is has signed a deal with its bondholders - PKO BP , state bank BGK, PZU - that envisages extending the payments from JSW's bond by five years until 2025, JSW said in a statement. . As part of the deal the board of JSW will have a possibility to recommend paying out a dividend only after fulfilling a set of conditions regarding the current and forecast level of the debt service coverage ratio (DSCR). . The agreement concerns two JSW bonds worth 700 million zlotys and $164 million, respectively. The bonds were issued as part of an issuance programme established in July 2014. . The troubled coal miner JSW also said on Monday that it plans to obtain additional financing by the end of the first half of 2017, with a significant of this financing to be secured in the fourth quarter of this year. . "JSW is analysing various forms of receiving such financing, which includes financing via debt instruments and equity," the company said. . JSW also said that it will transfer two of its coal production sites Jas-Mos and KWK Krupinski to the state mining restructuring company SRK in the second half of 2016 and in the first quarter of 2017, respectively. .