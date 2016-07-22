Edition:
JSW Energy Ltd (JSWE.NS)

JSWE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

81.10INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.40 (+0.50%)
Prev Close
Rs80.70
Open
Rs81.00
Day's High
Rs82.15
Day's Low
Rs80.20
Volume
7,700,376
Avg. Vol
11,731,652
52-wk High
Rs83.20
52-wk Low
Rs53.05

Latest Key Developments

JSW Energy gets members' nod to buy power plant from Jindal Steel & Power
Friday, 22 Jul 2016 

JSW Energy Ltd : Gets members' nod for acquisition of 1,000 MW power plant from Jindal Steel & Power, and for further issue of securities .  Full Article

JSW Energy says co has withdrawn istelf from acquisition process of MPCL
Thursday, 21 Jul 2016 

JSW Energy Ltd : Withdrawn istelf from acquisition process of MPCL . Weak merchant prices and recent hardening of intrnational coal prices are expected to put pressure on margins . Expect merchant demand, prices to remian benign unless pick-up in economic activity drives significant demand improvement . Enabling works for Kutehr project, Himachal Pradesh are continuing; project cost is estimated at 29 billion rupees .  Full Article

JSW Energy says June-quarter consol net profit rises 18.7 pct
Thursday, 21 Jul 2016 

JSW Energy Ltd : India's JSW Energy - June-quarter consol net profit 3.67 billion rupees . June-quarter consol net sales 24.11 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for June-quarter net profit was 4.01 billion rupees . India's JSW Energy - consol net profit in June-quarter last year was 3.09 billion rupees as per ind-as; consol net sales was 20.58 billion rupees .  Full Article

Jaiprakash Power Ventures approves transfer of 500 MW Bina thermal power plant to unit
Monday, 18 Jul 2016 

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd : Approved transfer of 500 MW Bina thermal power plant as going concern basis to unit Bina Power Supply Ltd . Approved SPA with JSW Energy Ltd regarding sale of entire securities of BPSL to JSW .  Full Article

Jindal Steel and Power exec says sale of 1000 MW power plant to JSW Energy would cut debt burden
Monday, 4 Jul 2016 

Jindal Steel And Power Ltd : Chair Naveen Jindal says sale of 1000 mw power plant to JSW would be enough to reduce our debt burden . Further company coverage [JNSP.NS] ((Bengaluru Newsroom; +91 80 6749 1130)).  Full Article

JSW Energy seeks members' nod for issue of NCDs worth 50 bln rupees
Tuesday, 28 Jun 2016 

JSW Energy Ltd : Seeks members' nod for issue of NCDs worth 50 billion rupees and issue of securities of up to 75 billion rupees .  Full Article

Jindal Steel And Power approved seeking members' nod for sale of 920 mw CPP to Jindal Power Ltd
Monday, 6 Jun 2016 

Jindal Steel And Power Ltd : Approved seeking members' nod for sale of 920 mw cpp to Jindal power ltd . Approved seeking members nod for divestment of 1000 mw power plant of unit to JSW Energy .  Full Article

JSW Energy Ltd News

BRIEF-JSW Energy enters MoU with Gujarat govt to set up facility

* MoU with Gujarat government to set up facility for manufacturing of electric vehicles, electrical battery / energy storage solutions Source text - http://bit.ly/2fQE4Gg Further company coverage:

