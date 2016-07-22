Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

JSW Energy Ltd : Gets members' nod for acquisition of 1,000 MW power plant from Jindal Steel & Power, and for further issue of securities .

JSW Energy Ltd : Withdrawn istelf from acquisition process of MPCL . Weak merchant prices and recent hardening of intrnational coal prices are expected to put pressure on margins . Expect merchant demand, prices to remian benign unless pick-up in economic activity drives significant demand improvement . Enabling works for Kutehr project, Himachal Pradesh are continuing; project cost is estimated at 29 billion rupees .

JSW Energy Ltd : India's JSW Energy - June-quarter consol net profit 3.67 billion rupees . June-quarter consol net sales 24.11 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for June-quarter net profit was 4.01 billion rupees . India's JSW Energy - consol net profit in June-quarter last year was 3.09 billion rupees as per ind-as; consol net sales was 20.58 billion rupees .

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd : Approved transfer of 500 MW Bina thermal power plant as going concern basis to unit Bina Power Supply Ltd . Approved SPA with JSW Energy Ltd regarding sale of entire securities of BPSL to JSW .

Jindal Steel And Power Ltd : Chair Naveen Jindal says sale of 1000 mw power plant to JSW would be enough to reduce our debt burden . Further company coverage [JNSP.NS] ((Bengaluru Newsroom; +91 80 6749 1130)).

JSW Energy Ltd : Seeks members' nod for issue of NCDs worth 50 billion rupees and issue of securities of up to 75 billion rupees .

Jindal Steel And Power Ltd : Approved seeking members' nod for sale of 920 mw cpp to Jindal power ltd . Approved seeking members nod for divestment of 1000 mw power plant of unit to JSW Energy .