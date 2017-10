Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Jubilant Life Sciences says received ANDA approval for Indomethacin capsules USP

Jubilant Life Sciences gets FDA nod for generic version of Crestor drug

Jubilant Life Sciences gets ANDA approval for Darifenacin ER tablets

Jubilant Life Sciences gets Australian approval for Lyophilized kit

Jubilant Life Sciences says unit to issue high yield bonds outside India

Jubilant Life Sciences gets ANDA approval for felodipine ER tablets

Jubilant Life Sciences gets ANDA approval for telmisartan tablets

Jubilant Life Sciences June-qtr consol profit up about 23 pct

Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit 1.62 billion rupees; consol net sales 14.01 billion rupees . Consol net profit in June quarter last year was 1.32 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 14.26 billion rupees . Further company coverage [JULS.NS] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)).

Jubilant Biosys enters into out-licensing agreement with Checkpoint Therapeutics for Novel BET inhibitors

Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd : Jubilant Biosys enters into exclusive out - licensing agreement with Checkpoint Therapeutics for novel BET inhibitors . The deal includes an upfront payment of US $2 million and contingent preclinical, clinical and regulatory payment . Jubilant Biosys will also receive research funding and royalty payments on successful commercialization of the compounds . Checkpoint will assume all further preclinical, clinical development and commercialization responsibilities .