JRP says Barclays, Deutsche Bank and RBS to arrange investor meets

JRP Group Plc : Mandated Barclays, Deutsche Bank and RBS to arrange a series of credit investor meetings in UK commencing on Oct. 10 .Subject to market conditions, a benchmark sterling denominated unrated 10 year tier 2 transaction will follow.

Annuities specialist JRP says merger savings programme ahead of 2016 target

Annuities Specialist Jrp : Says 14.9 million stg in merger synergies achieved by end-august, 10 percent ahead of dec 2016 expectations . Says merger synergy programme on track to deliver at least 45 million stg of savings Further company coverage: [JRP.L] ((carolyn.cohn@thomsonreuters.com;)).

JRP sees "mid-teens" new business returns after merger savings

Jrp Group Plc : Jrp group plc capital markets day .Once our targeted merger synergies are captured we expect to achieve mid-teens new business irr's.

Annuity provider JRP says solvency capital ratio as at June end about 130 pct

Jrp Group Plc : Trading statement . Since update on 11 May, trading to 31 July continued in-line with expectations in each of defined benefit de-risking, individual guaranteed income for life solutions and lifetime mortgages . We expect to report an embedded value at 30 June 2016 above 200p per share . Remains comfortably capitalised under Solvency II and expects to confirm that its solvency capital ratio at 30 June 2016 was around 130 pct .Merger continues to progress in line with expectations, and we will update market on our progress towards achieving targeted cost savings of at least 40 mln stg in due course.

JRP total new business sales drop 4 pct in March quarter

Jrp Group Plc : Total March quarter new business sales 387.2 million stg, down 4 pct . Total new business sales achieved by just retirement group plc ("jr") in nine months to 31 st march were 33% higher than 9m 14/15 . Jr's defined benefit de-risking ("db") sales in 9m 15/16 were up 66% . Long term future for db market looks buoyant, while improving trend in individual gifl market appears to be continuing .Merger cost synergies of at least £40m.