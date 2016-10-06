Edition:
India

Just Group PLC (JUSTJ.L)

JUSTJ.L on London Stock Exchange

155.00GBp
3:56pm IST
Change (% chg)

0.10 (+0.06%)
Prev Close
154.90
Open
154.40
Day's High
155.80
Day's Low
154.10
Volume
1,262,483
Avg. Vol
1,668,683
52-wk High
165.19
52-wk Low
111.72

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

JRP says Barclays, Deutsche Bank and RBS to arrange investor meets
Thursday, 6 Oct 2016 

JRP Group Plc : Mandated Barclays, Deutsche Bank and RBS to arrange a series of credit investor meetings in UK commencing on Oct. 10 .Subject to market conditions, a benchmark sterling denominated unrated 10 year tier 2 transaction will follow.  Full Article

Annuities specialist JRP says merger savings programme ahead of 2016 target
Wednesday, 5 Oct 2016 

Annuities Specialist Jrp : Says 14.9 million stg in merger synergies achieved by end-august, 10 percent ahead of dec 2016 expectations . Says merger synergy programme on track to deliver at least 45 million stg of savings Further company coverage: [JRP.L] ((carolyn.cohn@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

JRP sees "mid-teens" new business returns after merger savings
Wednesday, 5 Oct 2016 

Jrp Group Plc : Jrp group plc capital markets day .Once our targeted merger synergies are captured we expect to achieve mid-teens new business irr's.  Full Article

Annuity provider JRP says solvency capital ratio as at June end about 130 pct
Tuesday, 23 Aug 2016 

Jrp Group Plc : Trading statement . Since update on 11 May, trading to 31 July continued in-line with expectations in each of defined benefit de-risking, individual guaranteed income for life solutions and lifetime mortgages . We expect to report an embedded value at 30 June 2016 above 200p per share . Remains comfortably capitalised under Solvency II and expects to confirm that its solvency capital ratio at 30 June 2016 was around 130 pct .Merger continues to progress in line with expectations, and we will update market on our progress towards achieving targeted cost savings of at least 40 mln stg in due course.  Full Article

JRP total new business sales drop 4 pct in March quarter
Wednesday, 11 May 2016 

Jrp Group Plc : Total March quarter new business sales 387.2 million stg, down 4 pct . Total new business sales achieved by just retirement group plc ("jr") in nine months to 31 st march were 33% higher than 9m 14/15 . Jr's defined benefit de-risking ("db") sales in 9m 15/16 were up 66% . Long term future for db market looks buoyant, while improving trend in individual gifl market appears to be continuing .Merger cost synergies of at least £40m.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Just Group PLC News

BRIEF-Permira decides not to participate in Just Group placing -bookrunner

* PERMIRA HAS ELECTED NOT TO PARTICIPATE IN JUST GROUP EQUITY PLACING TAKING PLACE VIA ACCELERATED BOOKBUILD‍​

» More JUSTJ.L News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials