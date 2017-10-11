Edition:
Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd (JYBM.NS)

JYBM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

580.55INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs4.35 (+0.75%)
Prev Close
Rs576.20
Open
Rs578.00
Day's High
Rs591.00
Day's Low
Rs573.10
Volume
61,513
Avg. Vol
83,468
52-wk High
Rs747.00
52-wk Low
Rs240.20

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Jay Bharat Maruti says ‍IT dept carried out search ops on JBM​
Wednesday, 11 Oct 2017 

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd :Clarifies on news item regarding ‍I-T department raids on JBM​.Says co has duly responded to all queries raised by income tax authorities‍​.IT department carried out search operations at some facilities of JBM group and certain company officials‍​‍​.  Full Article

Jay Bharat Maruti June-qtr profit falls
Thursday, 14 Jul 2016 

Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd : June-quarter net profit 70.4 million rupees versus 79.7 million rupees last year . June-quarter total income from operations 3.33 billion rupees versus 3.64 billion rupees last year .  Full Article

Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd News

BRIEF-India's Jay Bharat Maruti June-qtr profit rises

* June quarter net profit 101.2 million rupees versus profit 70.4 million rupees year ago

Earnings vs. Estimates

