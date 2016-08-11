Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Jyothy Laboratories June-qtr consol profit up about 78.2 pct

Jyothy Laboratories Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit 459 million rupees; consol net sales 4.40 billion rupees . Consol net profit in June-quarter last year was 257.6 million rupees as per Ind-AS;consol net sales was 4.04 billion rupees .

Jyothy Laboratories Ltd : Gets members' nod for appointment of MP Ramachandran as chairman, MD .

Jyothy Laboratories Ltd : Approves appointment of M P Ramachandran as Chairman & MD .

Jyothy Laboratories Ltd : Says March-quarter consol net profit 356.1 million rupees; March-quarter consol net sales 4.45 billion rupees . Says recommends final dividend of INR 1 per share . Approved scheme of amalgamation of Jyothy Consumer Products Marketing Ltd with co . Says S Raghunandan relinquished office of whole time director and CEO .

Jyothy Laboratories Ltd declares interim dividend

Jyothy Laboratories Ltd:Recommended interim dividend of 4.00 Indian rupees per equity share of 1 Indian rupee each for the financial year 2015-16.Says aforesaid dividend will be paid to equity shareholders of the company as on record date (i.e. March 18, 2016) and will be paid/ dividend warrant dispatched before march 31, 2016.