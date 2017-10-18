Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Ashanti Gold exercises option agreement with Kinross subsidiary

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Ashanti Gold Corp -:Ashanti Gold exercises option agreement with Kinross subsidiary.Ashanti Gold Corp - ‍ option agreement to earn a 100 percent interest in three prospecting licenses located in Ashanti belt in Central Ghana​.

LKA Gold says Kinross gave co notice of termination of agreement related to mining claims

Sept 25 (Reuters) - LKA Gold Inc - :On or about Sept 20, Kinross gave LKA notice of termination of agreement related to mining claims owned by LKA in Hinsdale County, Colorado.

Kinross Gold reports ‍​Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.04

Kinross Gold Corp : ‍​Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.04 . Q4 loss per share $0.09 . Q4 revenue $902.8 million versus $706.2 million in Q4 2015 . Q4 production of 746,291 gold equivalent ounces compared with 623,716 gold equivalent ounces last year . Q4 all-in sustaining costs $1,012 per gold equivalent ounce sold compared with $991 last year ‍​ . For 2017, expects to produce 2.5 - 2.7 million gold equivalent ounces at production cost of sales per gold equivalent ounce of $660 - $720 . Sees 2017 capital budget of about $900 million (plus/minus 5 percent) . Sees 2017 all-in sustaining cost per gold equivalent ounce of $925 - $1,025 .Says production in second half of 2017 is expected to be higher compared with first half of the year.

Yorbeau Resources, Kinross Gold agree deal for Rouyn property

Yorbeau Resources Inc : Yorbeau and Kinross sign definitive option agreement for the Rouyn property . Kinross has option to acquire a 100 pct interest in Yorbeau's Rouyn property ("property") in Quebec, Canada . Kinross will subscribe to a $1 million private placement of units in company .Kinross will be operator and project manager of property during option period.

Nighthawk plans to complete a $10.1 million non-brokered private placement

Nighthawk Gold Corp : Press release - Nighthawk announces strategic investment by kinross gold . Intends to complete a $10.1 million non-brokered private placement , including a strategic investment by Kinross Gold Corp . Nighthawk gold corp - offering will consist of up to 6.2 million common shares at a price of $0.50 per common share .Nighthawk gold - following completion of offering, Kinross will hold about 9.5 pct of Nighthawk's issued and outstanding common shares on undiluted basis.

Press release - kinross sells portion of lundin gold shares

Kinross Gold Corp : Kinross sells portion of lundin gold shares . GMP has agreed to purchase, for re-sale on a private placement basis, 5,500,000 common shares of lundin gold inc. .GMP is purchasing shares at a price per share of C$5.60, resulting in gross proceeds of C$30,800,000.

Kinross gets offers for Maricunga, made no decision-CEO

Kinross Gold Corp : Kinross Gold Corp has received unsolicited expressions of interest for its Maricunga gold mine in Chile, says CEO ."Not in a situation where we need to sell assets", but no decision made on sale, says CEO.

Kinross Gold Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.01

Kinross Gold Corp : Qtrly production was 671,267 gold equivalent ounces (au eq. oz.), compared with 660,898 au eq. oz. in Q2 2015 . Qtrly all-in sustaining cost was $988 per au eq. oz. Sold, compared with $1,011 in Q2 2015. . "Remain on track to be within our full-year guidance range for both production and cost of sales" . Expects to be within its 2016 guidance range for production cost of sales $675 - $735 per au eq. oz. . Kinross is tracking below its 2016 capital expenditure forecast of $755 million and is reviewing timing of its capital spend for second half of 2016. . Due to lack of rainfall at Paracatu during 2015-2016 rainy season, expects to temporarily suspend operation of mine's plant 1 facility in second half of Q3. . Says as a result of suspension at Tasiast mine, phase one expansion's expected timing for commercial production may extend to Q2 2018 . Reports 2016 second-quarter results . Q2 revenue $876.4 million versus $755.2 million . Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.01 . Q2 loss per share $0.02 . Kinross expects to be within its 2016 guidance range for production 2.7 - 2.9 million au eq. Oz . Expects to be within its 2016 guidance range for all-in sustaining cost $890 - $990 per au eq. oz. . Plant 1 at Paracatu will remain suspended until water balance rises sufficiently to allow for production to restart..

Kinross temporarily suspends mining at Tasiast mine

Kinross Gold Corp : Kinross Gold Corp says company could not continue to fully operate site in a safe and environmentally responsible manner . Says does not expect this issue to affect development of tasiast phase one expansion . Says discussions with government of Mauritania to resolve issue are ongoing . Suspension due to Mauritanian ministry's decision to prohibit employees from working at site due to allegations of invalid work permits .Kinross temporarily suspends mining and processing operations at the Tasiast mine.

Kinross Gold says strike at Tasiast Mine has ended

Kinross Gold Corp : Strike by unionized employees at its Tasiast mine that began on May 24, 2016 has ended . Strike is not expected to impact company's annual regional guidance and did not affect development of Tasiast phase one expansion . Negotiations with staff delegates on new collective labour agreement and other outstanding items expected to re-commence within ten days .Kinross announces end of strike at Tasiast mine.