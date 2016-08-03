Kajaria Ceramics Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit 634.1 million rupees versus 465.5 million rupees last year . June-quarter consol total income from operations 6.67 billion rupees versus 6.11 billion rupees last year .

Kajaria Ceramics Ltd : Approves sub-division of equity shares from inr 2 each fully paid up to inr 1 each fully paid up .