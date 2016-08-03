Edition:
India

Kajaria Ceramics Ltd (KAJR.NS)

KAJR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

699.75INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-9.90 (-1.40%)
Prev Close
Rs709.65
Open
Rs702.15
Day's High
Rs715.00
Day's Low
Rs697.10
Volume
202,798
Avg. Vol
330,778
52-wk High
Rs789.80
52-wk Low
Rs437.35

Latest Key Developments

Kajaria Ceramics June-qtr consol profit rises
Wednesday, 3 Aug 2016 

Kajaria Ceramics Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit 634.1 million rupees versus 465.5 million rupees last year . June-quarter consol total income from operations 6.67 billion rupees versus 6.11 billion rupees last year .  Full Article

Kajaria Ceramics approves sub-division of shares from INR 2 to INR 1 each fully paid up
Thursday, 16 Jun 2016 

Kajaria Ceramics Ltd : Approves sub-division of equity shares from inr 2 each fully paid up to inr 1 each fully paid up .  Full Article

Kajaria Ceramics to consider sub-division of shares
Wednesday, 1 Jun 2016 

Kajaria Ceramics Ltd : To consider and approve the sub-division of the shares from inr 2 each fully paid up to inr 1 each fully paid up. .  Full Article

Kajaria Ceramics Ltd News

BRIEF-India's Kajaria Ceramics June-qtr consol profit down 19 pct

* June quarter consol net profit from continuing operations 509.8 million rupees versus profit of 634.1 million rupees last year

