Oct 16 (Reuters) - Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd :Sept quarter profit 1.45 billion rupees versus profit of 1.39 billion rupees last year.Consensus forecast for sept quarter profit was 1.47 billion rupees.Sept quarter net sales 11.62 billion rupees versus 11.32 billion rupees last year.Says destocking due to GST, preponement of sales due to early diwali were visible‍​ this quarter.