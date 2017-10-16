Edition:
Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd (KANE.NS)

KANE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

489.95INR
3:58pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs2.10 (+0.43%)
Prev Close
Rs487.85
Open
Rs492.40
Day's High
Rs495.00
Day's Low
Rs486.00
Volume
622,213
Avg. Vol
171,938
52-wk High
Rs530.00
52-wk Low
Rs302.20

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Kansai Nerolac Paints Sept-qtr profit rises 2.7 pct
Monday, 16 Oct 2017 

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd :Sept quarter profit 1.45 billion rupees versus profit of 1.39 billion rupees last year.Consensus forecast for sept quarter profit was 1.47 billion rupees.Sept quarter net sales 11.62 billion rupees versus 11.32 billion rupees last year.Says destocking due to GST, preponement of sales due to early diwali were visible‍​ this quarter.  Full Article

Kansai Nerolac Paints says June-qtr profit rises about 33.4 pct
Friday, 29 Jul 2016 

Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd : June-quarter profit 1.27 billion rupees . June-quarter net sales 10.45 billion rupees . Net profit in June quarter last year was 951.9 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 9.73 billion rupees .  Full Article

