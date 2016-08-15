Edition:
KAP Industrial Holdings Ltd (KAPJ.J)

KAPJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

875.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

15.00 (+1.74%)
Prev Close
860.00
Open
860.00
Day's High
880.00
Day's Low
860.00
Volume
1,241,112
Avg. Vol
2,971,863
52-wk High
977.00
52-wk Low
726.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

KAP Industrial FY HEPS from cont ops rises 18 pct
Monday, 15 Aug 2016 

KAP Industrial Holdings Ltd : Audited results for the year ended June 30, 2016 . FY revenue from continuing operations up by 4 pct to 16.2 bln rand . FY HEPS including discontinued operations increased by 19 pct to 47.8 cents from 40.2 cents in comparative period . FY headline earnings per share from continuing operations up by 18 pct . FY cash generated from operations up by 44 pct .Dividend per share increased by 20 pct.  Full Article

KAP Industrial says to buy Safripol Holdings for 4.1 bln rand
Wednesday, 10 Aug 2016 

KAP Industrial Holdings Ltd : Agreement has been reached between KAP and shareholders of Safripol Holdings to buy entire issued ordinary share capital of Safripol . Deal for a cash consideration of 4.1 bln rand on a debt free, cash free basis, to be settled in cash on effective date .Says effective date for transaction will be Jan. 1 2017.  Full Article

SA's Competition Tribunal confirms settlement with Steinhoff and others
Friday, 3 Jun 2016 

S.Africa's Competition Tribunal : Tribunal confirms settlement agreement involving Steinhoff International and others . Companies have agreed to pay a r1.75 million fine for failure to notify the commission of a merger prior to its implementation . Agreement between the competition commission and Steinhoff, Loungefoam, Feltex Holdings and KAP Raw Materials and KAP Industrial Holdings for non-notification of a merger . Commission found acquisition by Steinhoff of Loungefoam constituted a merger and the co failed to give notice of the merger (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136).  Full Article

