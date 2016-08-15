Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

KAP Industrial FY HEPS from cont ops rises 18 pct

KAP Industrial Holdings Ltd : Audited results for the year ended June 30, 2016 . FY revenue from continuing operations up by 4 pct to 16.2 bln rand . FY HEPS including discontinued operations increased by 19 pct to 47.8 cents from 40.2 cents in comparative period . FY headline earnings per share from continuing operations up by 18 pct . FY cash generated from operations up by 44 pct .Dividend per share increased by 20 pct.

KAP Industrial says to buy Safripol Holdings for 4.1 bln rand

KAP Industrial Holdings Ltd : Agreement has been reached between KAP and shareholders of Safripol Holdings to buy entire issued ordinary share capital of Safripol . Deal for a cash consideration of 4.1 bln rand on a debt free, cash free basis, to be settled in cash on effective date .Says effective date for transaction will be Jan. 1 2017.

SA's Competition Tribunal confirms settlement with Steinhoff and others

S.Africa's Competition Tribunal : Tribunal confirms settlement agreement involving Steinhoff International and others . Companies have agreed to pay a r1.75 million fine for failure to notify the commission of a merger prior to its implementation . Agreement between the competition commission and Steinhoff, Loungefoam, Feltex Holdings and KAP Raw Materials and KAP Industrial Holdings for non-notification of a merger . Commission found acquisition by Steinhoff of Loungefoam constituted a merger and the co failed to give notice of the merger (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136).