Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Kalpataru Power Transmission gets orders worth 10.57 bln rupees‍​

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd ::Says gets orders worth 10.57 billion rupees‍​.Orders for design, supply, construction of transmission lines in Thailand, Africa and for pipeline installation, terminal works of KSPPL.

Kalpataru Power Transmission Dec-qtr profit up about 57 pct

Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 571.4 million rupees . Consensus forecast for Dec quarter profit was 521.5 million rupees . Dec quarter total income from operations 11.58 billion rupees .Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 363 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 8.99 billion rupees.

Kalpataru Power Transmission gets orders worth 8.09 bln rupees

Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd : KPTL received new orders of rs. 809 crore .

Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd declares interim dividend

Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd:Declared interim dividend of 1.50 Indian rupees (75%) per fully paid-up equity share of 2 Indian rupees each of the company.Says interim dividend is expected to be paid / dispatched to the shareholders around March 23, 2016.