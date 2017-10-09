Edition:
India

Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (KAPT.NS)

KAPT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

369.80INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-7.45 (-1.97%)
Prev Close
Rs377.25
Open
Rs375.70
Day's High
Rs377.40
Day's Low
Rs367.00
Volume
115,568
Avg. Vol
142,161
52-wk High
Rs404.60
52-wk Low
Rs207.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Kalpataru Power Transmission gets orders worth 10.57 bln rupees‍​
Monday, 9 Oct 2017 

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd ::Says gets orders worth 10.57 billion rupees‍​.Orders for design, supply, construction of transmission lines in Thailand, Africa and for pipeline installation, terminal works of KSPPL.  Full Article

Kalpataru Power Transmission Dec-qtr profit up about 57 pct
Tuesday, 14 Feb 2017 

Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 571.4 million rupees . Consensus forecast for Dec quarter profit was 521.5 million rupees . Dec quarter total income from operations 11.58 billion rupees .Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 363 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 8.99 billion rupees.  Full Article

Kalpataru Power Transmission gets orders worth 8.09 bln rupees
Wednesday, 25 May 2016 

Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd : KPTL received new orders of rs. 809 crore .  Full Article

Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd declares interim dividend
Monday, 14 Mar 2016 

Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd:Declared interim dividend of 1.50 Indian rupees (75%) per fully paid-up equity share of 2 Indian rupees each of the company.Says interim dividend is expected to be paid / dispatched to the shareholders around March 23, 2016.  Full Article

BRIEF-Kalpataru Power Transmission gets orders worth 10.57 bln rupees‍​

* Orders for design, supply, construction of transmission lines in Thailand, Africa and for pipeline installation, terminal works of KSPPL Source text: http://bit.ly/2xtbMrn Further company coverage:

Earnings vs. Estimates

