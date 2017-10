Karur Vysya Bank Ltd : March -quarter net profit 1.38 billion rupees - TV . Says March-quarter gross npa 1.30 percent versus 1.91 percent previous quarter . Says March-quarter net npa 0.55 percent versus 0.96 percent previous quarter . March-quarter interest earned 13.70 billion rupees . Recommends final dividend of INR 4 per share . The profit alert was first source from TV and was later confirmed from a company press release on the National Stock Exchange .