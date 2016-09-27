Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

KBC "to look at" Budapest Bank if it comes up for sale -CEO

KBC Groep Nv : KBC Groep Nv "to look at" Hungarian state-owned Budapest Bank if it comes up for sale -KBC CEO Johan Thijs tells business daily Vilaggazdasag Further company coverage: [KBC.BR] (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than) ((gergely.szakacs@tr.com; +36 1 327 4748; Reuters Messaging: gergely.szakacs.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)).

KBC Groep Q2 net profit beats estimates

KBC Groep NV : Q2 total income 1.89 billion euros ($2.11 billion) versus 1.81 billion euros in Reuters poll . Q2 net interest income 1.07 billion euros versus 1.06 billion euros in Reuters poll . Q2 net profit 721 million euros versus 603 million euros in Reuters poll . Q2 non-life insurance (before reinsurance) 141 million euros versus 155 million euros year ago . Q2 life insurance (before reinsurance) loss of 38 million euros versus loss of 51 million euros year ago . Q2 total assets under management stood at 207 billion euros . The one - off gain on the sale of our visa europe shareholding added to the result . Year-To-Date cost of credit amounted to 0.07% of our loan portfolio . Operating expenses amounted to 904 million euros for the second quarter of 2016, which is a significant reduction on their level in the previous quarter (-24 pct) . Starting this year, and barring exceptional or unforeseen circumstances, KBC will pay each year - an interim dividend of 1 euro per share in November of the accounting year . Starting this year, and barring exceptional or unforeseen circumstances, KBC will pay each year - a final dividend after the annual shareholders’ meeting . Brexit will have a negative effect on the economic recovery in the euro area; it will emphasise main source of fragility, i.e. the relative weakness of investment growth . Expect the remainder of 2016 to be a year of sustained economic growth in both the euro area and the US.

KBC's Czech unit CSOB net profit falls 13 percent in Q1

Czech bank CSOB, a unit of KBC Groep Nv : CSOB says Q1 net profit down 13 percent y/y to CZK 3.3 billion ($139.03 million), impacted by banking taxes, declining margin, lower fees . CSOB says Q1 operating expenses up 5 percent y/y to CZK 4.4 billion due to estimated impact of banking resolution and deposit insurance schemes . CSOB says adjusted for banking taxes, operating expenses would decline 1 pct to CZK 3.6 billion . CSOB says loan volume up 7 percent y/y, deposits rise 7 percent y/y . CSOB says strong growth in business volumes was more than offset by declining net interest margin and lower fee income . CSOB says adjusted for ICT insourcing and estimated impact of banking taxes, Q1 net profit decreased by 9 percent ($1 = 23.7360 Czech crowns) ((prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).

KBC Groep Q1 net profit at 392 million above estimates

Kbc Groep NV : Q1 net interest income 1.07 billion euro versus 1.06 billion euro ($1.21 billion) in Reuters poll . Sales of non-life insurance products across almost all our markets were up, and the non-life combined ratio stood at 91 pct year-to-date . Q1 total income 1.69 billion euro versus 1.65 billion euro in Reuters poll . Q1 profit before tax 489 million euro versus 403 million euro in Reuters poll . Q1 net profit of 392 million euro versus 290 million euro in Reuters poll . Q1 non-life insurance (before reinsurance) of 145 million euro versus 167 million euro a year ago . Q1 life insurance (before reinsurance) loss of 35 million euro versus loss of 48 million euro a year ago .Persisting environment of low interest rates poses a real challenge to financial institutions - CEO.

KBC Groupe repays all outstanding debt to government 5 years ahead of schedule

KBC Groupe SA:Repays all outstanding debt to government five years ahead of schedule.Will pay back to Flemish regional government full outstanding tranche of 2 billion euros of state aid.Will pay a penalty of 50 pct, before end of this year.Repayment is made possible thanks to KBC's robust capital position, and was approved by both the National Bank of Belgium (NBB) and the European Central Bank (ECB).Says following repayment capital buffers still well above minimum capital requirements of ECB and NBB.